Folding state security portfolio into Presidency a significant move - Lawson Naidoo

President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle has been described as long overdue.

Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution said Ramaphosa put his trusted lieutenants in critical government portfolios.

Among those close to the president was Mondli Gungubele who was promoted to Minister in the Presidency.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) has described President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle as long overdue.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo applauded Ramaphosa for collapsing the state security ministry and folding it into the Presidency. He described this as a significant move.

Naidoo also said that replacing Tito Mboweni with Enoch Godongwana as the Minister of Finance could have a number of benefits. Godongwana replaced Mboweni, who tendered his resignation.

"Godongwana is the ANC's economic transformation subcommittee in the national executive committee. He has the experience and is a well-known figure," Naidoo said.

He expressed disappointment at Ramaphosa's failure to reduce the size of his Cabinet, despite his promises to do so when he took office.

WRAP | Bheki Cele survives the chop as Ramaphosa appoints Thandi Modise as defence minister

The appointment of outgoing speaker of Parliament Thandi Modise to head the defence ministry was driven by the failure of the security cluster to deal with the recent wave of violence and looting in the country, Naidoo added.

"Heads needed to roll. One needs to see who will replace Modise in Parliament. Parliament's role is critical and needs to be enhanced. Parliament failed to exercise oversight when parts of the country were burning. It failed to reconvene during the unrest urgently," Naidoo said.

He described newly appointed Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele as Ramaphosa's trusted man.

"Gungubele is someone the president trusts and [they] are very close to each other. Ramaphosa needs someone who is very close to him and shares the same vision. In my view, moving Minister Lindiwe Sisulu to tourism is seen as a demotion. The number of scandals in her former department were worrisome.

"Health Minister Joe Phaahla has been in his department for some time now. He is trusted and will be heading a critical department when the country is facing a pandemic. He understands the terrain and broader issues, such as access to healthcare" Naidoo added.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.