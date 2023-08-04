1h ago

'For every truck, bus, vehicle burnt or vandalised', we will impound 25 taxis - City of Cape Town

  • The City of Cape Town denies that it has declared war on the taxi industry.
  • Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith, however announced a further clampdown on taxi operators. 
  • Smith said that they would "proceed with impounding 25 vehicles for every truck, bus, vehicle or facility that is burnt or vandalised".

The City of Cape Town maintains that it has not declared war on the taxi industry.

Still, mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith has threatened further impoundments. 

It comes amid the chaos that erupted shortly after the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) in the Western Cape announced that they would embark on stayaway action, and withdrew all their services. 

Smith, however, is not backing down from a fight with the industry, saying the City will proceed with the impounding taxis. 

"I have been asked by Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis to ensure that the violence caused by some in the public transport sector is met with an appropriate response, and to remind them that we will proceed with impounding 25 vehicles for every truck, bus, vehicle or facility that is burnt or vandalised," he said.

Thousands of commuters across the province were left stranded when Santaco, joined by eight regional associations, met in Khayelitsha on Thursday and resolved to embark on strike action over issues including the impounding of vehicles.

Chaos ensued following Santaco's announcement, with buses, trucks and other vehicles being torched. 

DEVELOPING | Taxi strike: Eskom vehicle attacked, bus driver shot, N7, N2 in Cape Town closed

On Friday morning, a Golden Arrow bus driver in Khayelitsha was shot and his vehicle set alight.

Incidents of burning tyres in Atlantis, Bloekombos, Witsand and Borcherd’s Quarry, as well as a vehicle set alight in Langa, and stone-throwing along the N7 in the vicinity of Dunoon, were also reported. 

Smith said the City would continue to maintain a high-visibility presence in all hotspot areas, working closely with police to monitor and respond to any incidents that occur.

"Escorts of bus services are continuing to ensure a safe passage for commuters. The events that have unfolded since yesterday afternoon only serve to confirm that the taxi industry has no regard for anyone," he said.


"The callous attacks on other public transport vehicles, infrastructure and road users have sadly become an all too familiar part of their playbook."

At the heart of growing tension between the City and taxi operators is the traffic by-law that gives power to officers to impound vehicles, rather than issue a fine. 

Santaco and taxi bosses had a closed meeting with Police Minister Bheki Cele on Thursday. 

Cele told journalists while in Riverlea, Johannesburg, where specialised units were deployed to the area after gun battles between rival zama zama groups, that he had tried to convince the taxi operators not to embark on strike action.

"We tried to convince them not to continue with the strike. There are three important events happening in Cape Town that we have to protect, like the Netball World Cup, and as police, we are drawn out of our main function to go and deal with this situation. There will be activities around the CBD," he said. 


