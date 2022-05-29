1m ago

For the economy to recover, 'we must improve Eskom's performance' - ANC

Zintle Mahlati
Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. Photo by Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo.
  • Load shedding is crippling the country's economy, the ANC admits. 
  • The party's policy conference has to find solutions to strengthen Eskom. 
  • The ANC cannot meet its economic objectives because of a weakened Eskom. 

The chairperson of the ANC's economic transformation committee, Mmamoloko Kubayi, says the party's policy conference will have to figure out how to help Eskom improve financially and operationally. 

The ANC will hold a policy conference in July. 

On Sunday, Kubayi gave a run-down on the discussion policies on economic transformation. 

She said a critical discussion was how the party would help cushion the crisis at Eskom. 

Load shedding was halted on Sunday following two weeks of blackouts by the power producer.  

Kubayi repeated a previous government speech on Eskom, saying load shedding was crippling the country's economy. 

She said the energy supply had to be addressed for the ANC's economic objectives to be achieved. 

"If we are to achieve what we are raising, there are things that we need to do. We are saying load shedding is crippling South Africa within the energy and mineral resources, and that is an acknowledgement.

Kubayi said:

We have to restore energy security as it is critical to lift confidence and investment, and to create jobs because the more that are lost, the more the country is not productive.

"We must improve Eskom's performance, operationally and financially. The electricity procurement in terms of the Integrated Resource Plan has to improve."

Kubayi said the ANC was aware the targets of the national development plan, Vision 2030, for economic transformation would unlikely be achieved. 

She said the party would discuss shifting focus on key achievable economic targets to 2035, instead of 2030. 

Some of these objectives include increasing the share of economically active women and decreasing unemployment, which the ANC government has failed to deal with so far. 

"The ANC's goal of achieving economic transformation by 2030 is clearly not being achieved, and the goals may need to be relooked, with a focus on key goals. An increase in household income for 80% of poor households is currently 30%.

"An increase in employment ratio is sitting at under 40% in 2021; increase the share of black-owned formal businesses; increase the minimum wage in real terms per year; and an increase in union density for formal workers," she said.  

On why the ANC had failed to achieve some of its policy objectives, Kubayi said the party had achieved some of its goals, but not all.

She strongly disagreed that the policy documents lacked new proposals, adding that the party had made improvements in employment by creating work opportunities for young people in the teaching sector.

She said the party's targets for the spectrum had been achieved. 

"Some tangible things have been done. It is incorrect to say there are no new things in the policy documents, in what has been achieved," she said.  

The ANC will discuss proposals at its policy conference before it is adopted and further debated at the national conference in December. 


