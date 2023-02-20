23m ago

'Forced down our throats': Muslim leaders slam Western Cape govt's support of LGBTQIA+ community

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
Western Cape Government says it stands with province’s LBGTQIA+ community.
supplied
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has hit back after the Muslim Judicial Council and the Cape Town Ulama Board criticised the province's decision to support LGBTQIA+ rights.
  • The  Western Cape legislature building in Wale Street was lit up in rainbow colours to mark Pride Month.
  • Last year, the MJC issued what it called a brief clarification of its view on homosexuality in a short fatwa.

A war of words has erupted between Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and the Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) over the DA-led provincial government's decision to decorate its state building in rainbow colours in support of Pride Month.

The MJC and Cape Town Ulama Board (CTUB) slammed the move, saying there were far "bigger issues to be highlighted".

The Western Cape legislature building in Wale Street was lit up last week, in LGBTQIA+ colours to mark the start of Pride Month, but the decision has angered the Muslim bodies.

"The preponderance of profound challenges faced by the people of the Western Cape, and solutions thereof, like the many social ills, poverty, and crime, should light up the Parliament buildings instead. The MJC (SA) believes that the Western Cape government should prioritise significant matters over mere frivolity," the MJC said.

It added that while the MJC condemned any violence or crime against any person, it strongly objected to the "veneration of choices made by a very small minority group of people".

Meanwhile, the Cape Town Ulama Board said the focus and attention being placed on the LGBTQIA+ community was "disproportionate".

It said:

We do not see the Western Cape government and the legislature take the same focus or have the extra dedicated focus to the daily lives lost in our poor and working-class communities; we do not have the same focus on drugs and gangsterism in our communities.

The Ulama Board added that they feared that the increased "emphasis on this matter in the way it is being forced down our throats is going to result in the behaviour being normalised".

Hitting back, Winde said he disagreed with the Muslim bodies, and that the decision was made to visibly show their support and willingness to confront "unacceptable and archaic" prejudices and discrimination the LGBTQIA+ community faced.

"We, as the Western Cape government, take our values from the country's Constitution, which is rooted in respect for all cultures and our rich diversity, as well as the rights of all South Africans... I respectfully disagree with their comments," he said. 

'Bullying tactics in the name of religion'

The premier added that during his recent State of the Province Address (SOPA), he had spoken of the deep respect for all citizens, regardless of their cultural background or beliefs.

He said:

We are a caring and responsive government and will always show our support for all sectors of society, including our LBGTQIA+ and Muslim communities. I will always fight for minorities and majorities. Their beliefs all have a place under South Africa’s Constitution.

The standoff between the DA-led government and leaders in the Muslim community comes as Cape Town prepares to host the Pride Festival expected to take place on 3 March. 

Cape Town Pride Festival director Wentzel April said the MJC and Cape Town Ulama Board had a "judgmental stance" against the queer community. 

"The fact that a small group of people in our society is now getting recognition from the Western Cape government is suddenly a issue, is problematic in itself because this province and this country is so diverse and culminates [sic] various ethnicities, races, identities, sexual orientations etc."

April added:

There are many queer Muslims in the LGBTQIA+ community, and they (Cape Town Ulama Board and the MJC) have approached this from a judgmental stance because queer people have been around forever. I invite them to come and have a conversation with us and to openly engage with us, rather than these bullying tactics in the name of religion.

Last year, the MJC issued what it called a brief clarification of its view on homosexuality in a short fatwa.

They said that those engaging in same-sex activities had removed themselves from the fold of Islam.


