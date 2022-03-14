1h ago

add bookmark

Forced sterilisations: 'Sensitive' talks under way two years after release of report

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
  • Two years have passed since the Commission for Gender Equality's release of a report into forced or coerced sterilisations in South Africa.
  • The report found that the practice was "cruel, torturous and degrading".
  • The commission said it was having " sensitive discussions" with the Department of Health, the women concerned and their respective legal representatives.

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is having "sensitive discussions" on forced sterilisations, two years after the release of a report into the issue in South Africa.

It was unable to divulge any details about the discussions, but assured News24 that feedback would be provided once a progress report was received.

This comes after News24 asked the CGE about the progress of the implementation of the recommendations in the report, which was released in February 2020.

News24 also questioned the body on whether any health practitioners were held accountable and whether victims were afforded sufficient redress.

The CGE, however, could not provide any answers, saying that the "discussions have not yet been concluded".

"We are having very sensitive discussions with the national Department of Health (NDOH), the women and their respective legal representatives as per the recommendations of the CGE report," CGE spokesperson Javu Baloyi told News24 on Monday afternoon.

"These discussions have not yet been concluded. As such, the CGE is unfortunately not able to comment on various issues at this stage.

"Once a formal progress report is received, the NDOH, CGE, and legal representatives will discuss and provide a way forward on the matter," Baloyi added.

READ | 'Cruel, torturous and degrading' - Commission on forced sterilisation HIV+ women

Two years ago, the Chapter 9 body released the said report, in which it was found that the practice of forced or coerced sterilisation for women living with HIV in South Africa's public hospitals was "cruel, torturous or inhuman and degrading treatment".

This was after the Chapter 9 institution received a complaint on March 20, 2015, from the Women's Legal Centre on behalf of Her Rights Initiative and the International Community of Women living with HIV.

The commission sampled 15 hospitals in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, where most complaints were lodged.

These included Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg, Tembisa Hospital, Edenvale Hospital, Prince Mshiyeni Hospital in Umlazi, Addington Hospital in Durban and General Justice Gizenga Mpanza Regional Hospital (formerly Stanger Hospital) in Durban.

In the report, several recommendations were made, including petitions to the South African Law Reform Commission for amendments to legislation that ensured consent was properly obtained.

It also recommended that when a woman agrees to sterilisation, she "must be given a 'cooling off' period in order to fully appreciate the risks and consequences of their sterilisation procedure," News24 reported.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
commission for gender equalityhealth
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 7170 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 14134 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught

12 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Suffering continues in Ukraine as Russia steps up onslaught
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.04
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.49
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.91
+1.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Gold
1,958.27
-1.5%
Silver
25.20
-2.6%
Palladium
2,369.50
-15.5%
Platinum
1,046.00
-3.3%
Brent Crude
112.67
+3.0%
Top 40
65,445
-2.8%
All Share
71,855
-2.5%
Resource 10
79,711
-3.7%
Industrial 25
77,531
-3.4%
Financial 15
16,213
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22069.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo