48m ago

add bookmark

'Foreign nationals are not a problem. It's South Africans' - Cele's reality check on crime in SA

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police Minister Bheki Cele
Police Minister Bheki Cele
PHOTO: Mlungisi Louw, Gallo Images, Volksblad
  • Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed that South African men raped 10 000 women between January and March this year.
  • According to him, South Africans give him sleepless nights, as opposed to foreign nationals.
  • He spoke at the Council of Mayors' conference in East London.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the fact that more than half a million South Africans were in the country's 243 prisons is a clear indication that immigrants are not worse than South Africans regarding crime.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

He said figures indicated that only 18 000 of the 544 000 inmates in South African prisons were immigrants.

Cele spoke on Thursday at the Council of Mayors' conference being held at the East London International Convention Centre. The conference, which was organised by the South African Local Government Association (Salga), started on Thursday and will be wrapped up on Friday.

READ 'We are driven by facts' - Cele says no suspects in Namhla Mtwa murder, boyfriend not questioned

According to Cele, it is actually his countrymen and women who are involved in crime who give him sleepless nights.

Cele told the 200 conference delegates:

Foreign nationals are not a problem. It's South Africans. They are in prison in large numbers, which means they do things they are not supposed to do.

The minister, a former police commissioner, revealed that South African men raped 10 000 women over the three-month period between January and March this year.

He said 60% of the victims were raped in their own homes.

"They were raped where they are supposed to be safe by people who are supposed to keep them safe - their fathers, brothers, husbands, boyfriends, grandfathers, and their stepfathers," Cele told the horrified audience.

He said this meant that some sexual crimes were a family and societal matter, not a police matter.

EXCLUSIVE Krugersdorp rapes: They lined us up... We thought it was really over - producer, director

Cele said:

Yes, we come and arrest the rapist after committing the offence, but we can't be expected to hide under the bed to ensure you don't rape your daughter. Families must play their roles.

He concluded his speech by urging all mayors to form good relationships with the station commanders of police stations in their areas and work together to keep South Africa safe.

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address at the opening session of the conference. The theme of the conference is "The role of mayors to enhance good governance and sustainability".

More than 100 of the 168 mayors in South African towns and cities are meeting in East London to deliberate and collaborate on matters concerning service delivery, local governance, and strengthening municipalities to carry out their constitutional mandate.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsbheki celeeast londoneastern capexenophobiacrimecrime and courtsimmigrants
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Some South Africans are not happy after Meghan Markle relayed a story about her 2019 royal tour to SA. What are your views?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Much ado about nothing - just more social media noise
68% - 6183 votes
Ag shame, she was totally quoted out of context
6% - 561 votes
I fully agree with their sentiments
25% - 2293 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal

13 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa facing mounting pressure over Phala Phala scandal
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.28
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
20.08
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.46
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.88
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,727.83
+1.1%
Silver
18.92
+2.0%
Palladium
2,145.50
+0.2%
Platinum
891.00
+0.8%
Brent Crude
89.15
+1.3%
Top 40
62,586
+3.2%
All Share
69,192
+2.9%
Resource 10
64,689
+6.5%
Industrial 25
85,030
+2.1%
Financial 15
14,958
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19

26 Aug

A litter of puppies born in Namibia in 2020 have been trained to sniff out Covid-19
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo