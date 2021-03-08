18m ago

Foreign nationals attacked, shops petrol bombed in Durban CBD

Kaveel Singh
Foreign national shop owners were attacked in the Durban CBD on Monday
Metro Police
  • Foreign national shop owners were attacked and their stores petrol bombed in Durban.
  • The attacks were allegedly perpetrated by "young MKMVA" members, according to metro police.
  • While the CBD has calmed down, police have reported injuries following the violent clashes.

Foreign owned shops were attacked in the Durban CBD on Monday, allegedly by MKMVA members, Durban police said.

"It is confirmed xenophobic attacks. It emanates from young MKMVA members vandalising and assaulting foreign shop owners," metro police spokesperson Superintendent Zama Dlamini said.

She said some shop owners were injured during the attacks.

"They [MKMVA] allegedly attacked them and there was retaliation which resulted in some injuries, but the police managed to stabilise the situation. The fire department was also there because some of the shops were petrol bombed."

ALSO READ | MK vets meet in ‘posh hotel’ to plot against foreigners

Dlamini said authorities were monitoring the CBD.

"We don't have the number of injuries and shops damaged thus far because the group have moved to another location. For now, the situation is stabilised. Metro police, SAPS and fire department are present. For now, it is quiet."

The Witness last year reported that MKMVA members met at Coastlands Hotel in the CBD to discuss how they would intensify their campaign against foreign owned shops.

At this meeting, they apparently agreed to launch a seven-day campaign to remove foreign shop owners operating in the city and would assist locals to take over businesses.

They allegedly also planned to target foreign nationals operating as vendors around The Workshop mall in the CBD.

MKMVA senior member in Pietermaritzburg, Babsy Sithole, at the time told the Witness that "the only language which government understood was that of practical action".

News24 reached out to several MKMVA members whose phones were switched off, including KZN leader Themba Mavundla.

