Foreign student critical after being trampled by rhino in Zululand

A Scottish student was seriously injured after being trampled by a black rhino at a private game reserve in northern Zululand.

"The student game ranger had been on foot in a private reserve when he was trampled and gored by the rhino.

"The incident occurred earlier today and prompted a search and rescue operation by IPSS Search and Rescue as well as anti-poaching units in the area. The student was located and preparations for evacuation were initiated," IPSS said in a statement.

The 21-year-old was stabilised before being transported to the nearest hospital.

