Foreign student critical after being trampled by rhino in Zululand

A Scottish game ranger student was being cared for in a KwaZulu-Natal hospital after sustaining critical injuries.
A Scottish student was seriously injured after being trampled by a black rhino at a private game reserve in northern Zululand.
"The student game ranger had been on foot in a private reserve when he was trampled and gored by the rhino.
"The incident occurred earlier today and prompted a search and rescue operation by IPSS Search and Rescue as well as anti-poaching units in the area. The student was located and preparations for evacuation were initiated," IPSS said in a statement.
The 21-year-old was stabilised before being transported to the nearest hospital.
