30m ago

add bookmark

Forensic probe finds R150m Digital Vibes contract irregular - Zweli Mkhize

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A forensic investigation has declared the awarding of a R150 million Department of Health contract irregular.
  • The department has started the process of recovering funds, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said.
  • The contact is still under investigation by the SIU.

A forensic investigation into the circumstances around the R150 million Department of Health contract awarded to Digital Vibes found that it was irregular, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday.

AS IT HAPPENED | Zweli Mkhize: I didn't benefit from Digital Vibes contract, no need to step aside

The contract saw around R150 million communications agency Digital Vibes for services linked to the National Health Insurance (NHI) programme and the government's response to Covid-19, according to a report by the Daily Maverick.

The company is allegedly controlled by Mkhize's former personal spokesperson, Tahera Mather, and his former personal assistant, Naadhira Mitha, though the two are not listed as directors.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is investigating the contract in a separate probe. The investigation is expected to be concluded in June.

On Wednesday, Mkhize announced that a forensic investigation into the contract, carried out by the Ngubane Tax Assurance Advisory firm, was finalised this week. He added that the final report was handed over to both the SIU and President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday.

The forensic report found the following:

the tender bidding process was in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act;

the appointment of the service provider was irregular; and

there was no disclosure of conflict of interest.

"The investigators… concluded that the appointment of Digital Vibes was irregular, as a result the total of R150 [million] that was paid to Digital Vibes by [the department] during the period of 29 January 2020 to February 2021 was therefore irregular expenditure and should be reported in accordance with the stipulations of the Public Finance Management Act," Mkhize said.

READ | Health dept explains why it has been mum on claims of R150m questionable contract

The investigators also found R37 million paid to Digital Vibes constituted fruitless and wasteful expenditure, Mkhize said.

The department has started the process of recovering funds, the minister said.

"My position as minister remains clear… if there is evidence that funds belonging to the state were not used for the intended purpose, these must be recovered without any delay," he said.

Disciplinary processes will be instituted against implicated officials, Mkhize added.

"The details of this process will be disclosed at a later stage in order to protect the integrity of these critical actions."

Mkhize also discussed his relationship with Mather and Mitha. He said Mitha had worked in his office as a personal assistant and had resigned for personal reasons without disclosing that she would be joining a company that had been awarded a contract by the department.

"It was only after a few months of that resignation that I was alerted by my office that Mitha was now working with a communications company," he said.

He said he had worked with Mather while at Luthuli House as ANC treasurer-general.

"I must also clarify that, when we contested ANC leadership positions for our national conference in 2017, I did not appoint a personal spokesperson. Many comrades offered their support. But there was no one, including Mather, who was assigned as my personal spokesperson, as it has been reported.

"I also do not regard any of these individuals whose names have been mentioned publicly as personal friends. They are certainly my comrades, I have worked with them in the ordinary course of my political or official duties and this is not unusual. As a minister, my obligation is to declare any conflict of interest when it arises, and in this instance I had not identified any conflict of interest."

He also said that he had not personally benefitted from the contract.

Mkhize added that the department would be scrutinising documentation to establish if the service provider had charged the department for work done by the department, including the drafting of public addresses.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
digital vibeszweli mkhizecorruptionfraud
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players bag R221k!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2892 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
22% - 10832 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
72% - 35214 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.84
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.60
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.94
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,904.23
+0.3%
Silver
28.04
+0.1%
Palladium
2,785.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,204.78
+0.7%
Brent Crude
68.65
+0.3%
Top 40
60,318
+0.4%
All Share
66,322
+0.4%
Resource 10
65,471
+0.0%
Industrial 25
85,660
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,003
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May 2021

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo