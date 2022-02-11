'Forever in our hearts': heartfelt goodbye to man swept over Roodeplaat Dam wall

Christo Fritz and his friend Divan Rust were pulled close to the dam wall on Saturday.

Rust managed to get to safety, but Fritz's body was discovered by emergency services on Tuesday.

A memorial for Fritz will be held on Friday.

Christo Fritz's partner and three children clung on to the hope that he would walk through the front door and kiss and hug them like he usually did.



But that hope was dashed when the City of Tshwane's emergency services discovered his body on Tuesday.

Fritz's partner of nine years, Antoinette Zandberg and their three children, lived in Onderstepoort in Pretoria.

She said it was a normal Saturday morning as she was sorting out payroll for staff when Fritz told her that he and his friend Divan Rust were going to test out a boat on Roodeplaat Dam.

"He greeted me and they went down to the dam. We sent each other messages and stayed in contact the whole time," Zandberg said.

At around 19:10 on Saturday, messages to Fritz went undelivered.

READ | Boater missing after being swept over Roodeplaat dam wall in high waters

"I called Chris and Divan, but both did not answer. This is when I called the security where Divan lived to go look if they are at the home, but they didn't go look.

"I called again on Sunday to ask if they are at home and the person who answered told me 'yes'."

Zandberg said she then asked Rust's family who lived nearby to go look at the home and check if they were home.

"They confirmed that they [Christo and Divan] are not there and that's when I became worried because they were not at home and they are not answering their phones."

Zandberg said she decided to go to the dam to see if she could find the two, but she only found the bakkie they were in parked at the dam and no sight of Fritz and Rust.

"How I understand it is that they were close to the dam wall when the boat's motor cut out and it didn't want to start anymore. With the heavy rain last week, the water pushed them over the dam wall.

"Apparently Divan somehow managed to get out and swam to [the] side of the wall and managed to climb out with a broken leg. He was apparently discovered by someone, and that person called me to tell me what happened."

The Kameeldrift community policing forum launched a massive search for Fritz on Sunday.

"They had people on foot patrolling, they organised helicopters and really went above and beyond to try and find him.

"The police were on the scene on Sunday to take statements and then they left, nothing was done from their side."

Zandberg said the Tshwane emergency services joined the search and rescue mission on Monday.

Supplied Photo: Supplied

"On Monday, a message was sent out that he [Chris] was found, but then 10 minutes later they called me and told me that it's not him, it's a pig. My heart sank when they told me that they found him.

"I couldn't sleep at night, and I kept hoping that they would find him. I kept hoping that he knocked on someone's door for help."

On Tuesday morning, Zandberg woke up with a heavy heart and had a feeling that this might be the end.

"As time passed by, your faith gets less. Everyone told me by day five the search will end and Tuesday was already day three.

"I told the children on Sunday that we are looking for their father and I told them that we didn't know when we will find him."

The family's worst fears were confirmed on Tuesday afternoon when emergency services discovered Fritz's body.

"It was really difficult to cope and deal with everything. I just hope that he will walk through the doors, but I know that will never happen. He was a very protective dad who loved his children dearly. He would do anything for them.

"The person I used to call when I wanted to speak about everything, and anything is no longer there. Who am I going to call now? I don't know what the future holds for us and how I will make it without him, but I have to.

"He will forever be in our hearts."

A memorial service for Fritz will be held on Friday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

