46m ago

add bookmark

'Forever in our hearts': heartfelt goodbye to man swept over Roodeplaat Dam wall

Iavan Pijoos
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Christo Fritz and his partner Antoinette Zandberg.
Christo Fritz and his partner Antoinette Zandberg.
Supplied
  • Christo Fritz and his friend Divan Rust were pulled close to the dam wall on Saturday.
  • Rust managed to get to safety, but Fritz's body was discovered by emergency services on Tuesday. 
  • A memorial for Fritz will be held on Friday. 

Christo Fritz's partner and three children clung on to the hope that he would walk through the front door and kiss and hug them like he usually did.

But that hope was dashed when the City of Tshwane's emergency services discovered his body on Tuesday.

Fritz's partner of nine years, Antoinette Zandberg and their three children, lived in Onderstepoort in Pretoria.

She said it was a normal Saturday morning as she was sorting out payroll for staff when Fritz told her that he and his friend Divan Rust were going to test out a boat on Roodeplaat Dam.

"He greeted me and they went down to the dam. We sent each other messages and stayed in contact the whole time," Zandberg said.

At around 19:10 on Saturday, messages to Fritz went undelivered.  

READ | Boater missing after being swept over Roodeplaat dam wall in high waters

"I called Chris and Divan, but both did not answer. This is when I called the security where Divan lived to go look if they are at the home, but they didn't go look.

"I called again on Sunday to ask if they are at home and the person who answered told me 'yes'."

Zandberg said she then asked Rust's family who lived nearby to go look at the home and check if they were home.

"They confirmed that they [Christo and Divan] are not there and that's when I became worried because they were not at home and they are not answering their phones."

Zandberg said she decided to go to the dam to see if she could find the two, but she only found the bakkie they were in parked at the dam and no sight of Fritz and Rust.

"How I understand it is that they were close to the dam wall when the boat's motor cut out and it didn't want to start anymore. With the heavy rain last week, the water pushed them over the dam wall.

"Apparently Divan somehow managed to get out and swam to [the] side of the wall and managed to climb out with a broken leg. He was apparently discovered by someone, and that person called me to tell me what happened."

The Kameeldrift community policing forum launched a massive search for Fritz on Sunday.

"They had people on foot patrolling, they organised helicopters and really went above and beyond to try and find him.

"The police were on the scene on Sunday to take statements and then they left, nothing was done from their side."

Zandberg said the Tshwane emergency services joined the search and rescue mission on Monday.

Tshwane emergency services workers came across pie
Tshwane emergency services workers came across pieces of a boat about 150 m from the Roodeplaat Dam.

"On Monday, a message was sent out that he [Chris] was found, but then 10 minutes later they called me and told me that it's not him, it's a pig. My heart sank when they told me that they found him.

"I couldn't sleep at night, and I kept hoping that they would find him. I kept hoping that he knocked on someone's door for help."

On Tuesday morning, Zandberg woke up with a heavy heart and had a feeling that this might be the end.

"As time passed by, your faith gets less. Everyone told me by day five the search will end and Tuesday was already day three.

"I told the children on Sunday that we are looking for their father and I told them that we didn't know when we will find him."

The family's worst fears were confirmed on Tuesday afternoon when emergency services discovered Fritz's body.

"It was really difficult to cope and deal with everything. I just hope that he will walk through the doors, but I know that will never happen. He was a very protective dad who loved his children dearly. He would do anything for them.

"The person I used to call when I wanted to speak about everything, and anything is no longer there. Who am I going to call now? I don't know what the future holds for us and how I will make it without him, but I have to.

"He will forever be in our hearts."

A memorial service for Fritz will be held on Friday. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengdrownings
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
11% - 127 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
78% - 908 votes
I don't know
11% - 128 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.11
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.48
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.20
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,825.72
-0.1%
Silver
22.94
-1.1%
Palladium
2,244.04
-0.6%
Platinum
1,030.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
91.41
-0.2%
Top 40
69,104
-1.2%
All Share
75,789
-1.0%
Resource 10
77,184
-1.3%
Industrial 25
92,416
-1.5%
Financial 15
15,869
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo