Former acting judge to be prosecuted for sexual assault, says AfriForum

A former acting judge who allegedly sexually assaulted a female advocate will be prosecuted.

The National Prosecuting Authority had confirmed this to lobby group AfriForum.

This comes after the female advocate approached AfriForum's Private Prosecuting Unit for assistance.

According to lobby group AfriForum, the National Prosecuting Authority had indicated that the judge would be prosecuted.

This, after the female advocate, approached AfriForum's Private Prosecuting Unit for assistance.

The Private Prosecution Unit then made representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions in Gauteng (DPP), advocate Andrew Chauke, "because no criminal proceedings had been instituted against the judge at that time".

AfriForum said the woman had approached certain legal bodies, but "received little to no support... which is disappointing".

"After the complainant laid the charges against him, the acting judge (who was also nominated to appear before the Judicial Service Committee to become a judge) opened a case of crimen injuria against her. The NPA, however, indicated that they would not institute prosecution on the grounds of this charge," it said.

Head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit, Gerrie Nel, welcomed the NPA's decision to prosecute.

He said AfriForum had studied the docket and believed there was enough evidence to prosecute.

"We have identified a growing tendency by the NPA to rather refuse to prosecute complicated matters in the hope that the complainants will disappear, and it is unfortunate that we once again in this case had to challenge the NPA to fulfil government's promises that cases of gender-based violence will be prioritised before they could see that there is a prima facie case.

"The Private Prosecution Unit will monitor the case and continue to support the complainant," Nel said.

Nel described the advocate as brave, saying she had decided to "stand firm against this type of criminal conduct against women".

"The advocate during consultation said that it has become a dangerous occupation to be a woman in South Africa. That is why she has taken a stand in order to ensure that an environment is created in which her daughter, as well as other women, will feel comfortable in pursuing a career without falling victim to 'powerful' and seemingly untouchable men, especially in the workplace."

