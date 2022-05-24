Former acting judge to go on trial in August for alleged sexual assault, harassment

A former acting judge will find himself in an unfamiliar position when he goes on trial in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in August.



The man, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, allegedly sexually assaulted a younger advocate.

He made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

The matter was postponed to 25 and 26 August for trial.

The victim approached AfriForum, which made representations to the Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions, Andrew Chauke, "because no criminal proceedings had been instituted against the judge at that time".

The representations were made in October 2021.

In February this year, Chauke's office wrote to AfriForum's private prosecuting unit to indicate that it would prosecute the man, the organisation previously said in a statement.



It added that the woman had approached certain legal bodies, but "received little to no support... which is disappointing".

"After the complainant laid the charges against him, the acting judge (who was also nominated to appear before the Judicial Service Commission to become a judge) opened a case of crimen injuria against her. The NPA, however, indicated that it would not institute prosecution on the grounds of this charge."

