57m ago

add bookmark

Former ambassador Jon Qwelane dies

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jon Qwelane.
Jon Qwelane.
Beeld
  • Former ambassador to Uganda Jon Qwelane has died.
  • His family asked for privacy.
  • Qwelane was appointed South Africa's ambassador to Uganda in 2010.

Former ambassador, journalist and activist Jon Qwelane has died.

Qwelane's attorney, Andrew Boerner, confirmed his death to News24 on Thursday morning. 

Boerner said the family asked for privacy during this time.  

Qwelane was appointed South Africa's ambassador to Uganda in 2010.  

In 2008, he wrote an unpopular opinion about same-sex marriage in the now defunct Sunday Sun, titled: "Call me names, but gay is not okay".

He also lauded former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe's "unflinching and unapologetic stance" on homosexuality.

EXPLAINER | Jon Qwelane hate speech case: How it landed up in ConCourt

"There could be a few things I could take issue with Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe, but his unflinching and unapologetic stance over homosexuals is definitely not among those," the column read.

However, last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturned a High Court ruling in 2017 that found Qwelane guilty of hate speech and dismissed an SA Human Rights Commission complaint against him.

The complaint was lodged in terms of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act (Pepuda), which the SCA found to be unconstitutional.

As a result, the SCA directed Parliament to rewrite the "vague" and "overbroad" law, which was meant to prohibit discrimination. 

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jon qwelane
Lottery
2 win the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 9780 votes
No, I will not
40% - 8616 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3331 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.62
(-0.24)
ZAR/GBP
19.89
(-0.95)
ZAR/EUR
17.83
(-0.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.11
(-0.47)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.15)
Gold
1878.30
(+0.39)
Silver
25.83
(+1.21)
Platinum
1025.00
(+1.28)
Brent Crude
51.15
(+2.15)
Palladium
2318.73
(+0.61)
All Share
59101.25
(+0.19)
Top 40
54047.79
(+0.17)
Financial 15
12137.51
(+0.52)
Industrial 25
77403.45
(-0.48)
Resource 10
56904.41
(+0.93)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo