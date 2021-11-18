Former ANC councillor in Mpumalanga court for the murder of off-duty cop and his friend

A former ANC councillor who is accused of the murder of off-duty police officer Sergeant Nkosinathi Lucky Ngwenya and his friend made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Lifa Blessing Nkosi, 42, briefly appeared in the Barberton Magistrate's Court on two counts of murder.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Nkosi was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Nelspruit-based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit, Provincial Tracking Team, Barberton Detective Services and Flying Squad.

"The team followed up on information about the whereabouts of a wanted suspect linked to the murder of an off-duty police officer, Sergeant Nkosinathi Lucky Ngwenya of Nelspruit police station, and his friend, Jaftha Mnisi, 35, at Zanni tavern in Barberton," Sekgodi said.

When the police and paramedics arrived at the scene, it was discovered they were shot multiple times.

The case was postponed to 25 November 2021.

