23m ago

add bookmark

Former ANC deputy mayor joins DA: 'She is a brave woman. The politics of KZN are very deadly'

accreditation
Compiled by Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The former deputy mayor of the uMngeni municipality has joined the DA.
  • It was revealed on Sunday by the DA's KZN chairperson, Dean Macpherson.
  • The move comes a day before the start of the municipal elections.
The former deputy mayor of the uMngeni municipality, Nompumelelo Buthelezi, joined the DA, just a day before the municipal elections.

It was confirmed by the DA's KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Dean Macpherson, who tweeted on Sunday afternoon: "BREAKING: Former ANC uMngeni Municipality Deputy Mayor, Nompumelelo Buthelezi has joined the @Our_DA the day before the elections. She has endorsed our candidate Chris Pappas for Mayor and believes only the DA can end the era of corruption and violence that has destroyed the town."

It comes a day after The Witness reported that Buthelezi had recently resigned following alleged death threats and other issues within her branch.

She had been a member of the ANC for 12 years, The Witness reported.

Speaking to The Witness, Buthelezi said she resigned due to, among other things, personal reasons and that she "wasn't treated well".

"People who supported me would defend things that were said to assassinate my character and end up being affected in terms of job opportunities, food parcels and other things that could've uplifted them.

READ | Elections 2021: uMngeni Deputy Mayor resigns after alleged death threats

"To protect them and my family who were also affected, I took the decision to resign as an ANC member," Buthelezi told the publication.

Her resignation letter also listed safety concerns, which included the allegation that, during the candidate voting process, her "vehicle's left back wheel nuts were loosened".

The ANC's Moses Mabhida regional coordinator, Mandla Zondi, dismissed the claims.

He told The Witness the issues Buthelezi raised in her resignation letter were "unfounded and are mostly allegations".

The municipality's DA mayoral candidate, Chris Pappas, told News24 on Sunday the party was excited for Buthelezi to join the team.

He said:

We are excited to have Buthelezi join our team. She gave a number of reasons, but the striking one is that she went through our manifesto and these are things she dreamed of achieving as a counsellor.

"She is a very brave woman. The politics of KZN are very 'deadly', so to make such a brave decision is commendable."

The municipal elections start on Monday. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daancnompumelelo buthelezichris pappaskwazulu-natalpietermaritzburgpoliticselections 2021
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What issue will be top of mind for you when voting tomorrow?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Service delivery
23% - 53 votes
Rooting out corruption
67% - 157 votes
Reducing crime
8% - 18 votes
Vaccine mandates
3% - 6 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.25
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.63
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.47
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,783.42
0.0%
Silver
23.90
0.0%
Palladium
2,005.85
0.0%
Platinum
1,023.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
83.72
+0.1%
Top 40
60,808
-0.5%
All Share
67,465
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,990
-0.8%
Industrial 25
87,490
-0.4%
Financial 15
13,956
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21301.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo