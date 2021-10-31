Former ANC deputy mayor joins DA: 'She is a brave woman. The politics of KZN are very deadly'

The former deputy mayor of the uMngeni municipality has joined the DA.

It was revealed on Sunday by the DA's KZN chairperson, Dean Macpherson.

The move comes a day before the start of the municipal elections.

The former deputy mayor of the uMngeni municipality, Nompumelelo Buthelezi, joined the DA, just a day before the municipal elections.It was confirmed by the DA's KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Dean Macpherson, who tweeted on Sunday afternoon: "BREAKING: Former ANC uMngeni Municipality Deputy Mayor, Nompumelelo Buthelezi has joined the @Our_DA the day before the elections. She has endorsed our candidate Chris Pappas for Mayor and believes only the DA can end the era of corruption and violence that has destroyed the town."

— Dean Macpherson (@DeanMacpherson) October 31, 2021

It comes a day after The Witness reported that Buthelezi had recently resigned following alleged death threats and other issues within her branch.



She had been a member of the ANC for 12 years, The Witness reported.



Speaking to The Witness, Buthelezi said she resigned due to, among other things, personal reasons and that she "wasn't treated well".



"People who supported me would defend things that were said to assassinate my character and end up being affected in terms of job opportunities, food parcels and other things that could've uplifted them.

"To protect them and my family who were also affected, I took the decision to resign as an ANC member," Buthelezi told the publication.



Her resignation letter also listed safety concerns, which included the allegation that, during the candidate voting process, her "vehicle's left back wheel nuts were loosened".



The ANC's Moses Mabhida regional coordinator, Mandla Zondi, dismissed the claims.

He told The Witness the issues Buthelezi raised in her resignation letter were "unfounded and are mostly allegations".

The municipality's DA mayoral candidate, Chris Pappas, told News24 on Sunday the party was excited for Buthelezi to join the team.

He said:

We are excited to have Buthelezi join our team. She gave a number of reasons, but the striking one is that she went through our manifesto and these are things she dreamed of achieving as a counsellor.

"She is a very brave woman. The politics of KZN are very 'deadly', so to make such a brave decision is commendable."

The municipal elections start on Monday.