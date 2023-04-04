Former ANC MP accused of wife's murder out on R50k bail, but barred from contacting his children

Former ANC MP Sibusiso Kula was granted R50 000 bail after an appeal.

However, he has been barred from any direct or indirect contact with his children.

He was previously denied bail by a lower court due to threats against his children.

A former ANC MP, who was arrested for the murder of his wife, was released on R50 00 bail after an appeal.

His release, though, comes with stringent conditions, including not having any contact with his children.

Sibusiso Kula, 34, was arrested on 20 January for the murder of his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi, who was found stabbed to death at the couple's home in November 2022.

He applied for bail in the Orkney Magistrate's Court, but it was denied by the magistrate, Liesl Esterhuizen.

Esterhuizen said it was due to Kula's threat to kill his children and later die by suicide.

However, Kula appealed to the North West High Court - and, on Tuesday, he was granted R50 000 bail by Judge Andre Peterson.

The spokesperson for North West's National Prosecuting Authority, Henry Mamothame, said Peterson ordered Kula to surrender his passport, report twice a day to the nearest police station, provide the investigating officer with his work itinerary, report to an investigating officer if he must move outside his residential jurisdiction, and he is to have no direct or indirect contact with his children.

"The investigating officer was further ordered to take the copy of the order to the Orkney clerk of court and have Kula sign it before his release," said Mamothame.

According to Mamothame, State advocate Benny Kalakgosi had "argued strongly" to persuade the court not to grant Kula bail.

"The judgment favoured the accused, and the State noted and respected the decision. The State will focus on the completion of the investigations in preparation for trial," said Mamothame.

"An application has been submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Rachel Makhari, for the matter to be transferred to a higher court, owing to its serious nature."

Kula's wife was found murdered on 27 November 2022, in what seemed like a robbery. She had been stabbed in the back.

Kula took his wife to a health facility.

The facility then reported the matter to the authorities.

Mamothame said police did not recover the object which was used to stab Mohlomi.

"The matter was reported by the medical facility, to which she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention. He told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred," said Mamothame.

Mamothame said a police investigation linked Kula to the alleged murder - and he was arrested on Friday, 20 January 2023, and charged.

Kula's case has been postponed to 17 April 2023 for further investigation.