Former ANC MP Vincent Smith maintains innocence in court as he's charged with fraud, corruption

Azarrah Karrim
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith at his appearance in court.
Chanté Schatz, News24
  • Former ANC politician Vincent Smith has been charged with fraud and corruption and has appeared in court.
  • Smith maintained his innocence in the matter and added that it would be in the interests of justice to release him on bail.
  • He was granted bail of R30 000.

Senior ANC politician Vincent Smith has maintained his innocence before the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court, following his arrest on fraud and corruption charges.

Smith's appearance on Thursday morning relates to bribes he allegedly accepted from controversial facilities management company Bosasa.

He faces one count of fraud and one of corruption, while his company - Euroblitz 48 - also faces a corruption charge.

The former parliamentarian said the State would not be able to find any evidence that he tried to influence anyone, adding that it would be in the interests of justice for him to be released on bail.

Smith argued that he should be released on R20 000 bail, but the State countered that the amounts involved in the alleged crimes warranted that bail be set at R30 000.

Magistrate P Venter, granted Smith bail of R30 000.

While former Bosasa operations chief Angelo Agrizzi was charged alongside Smith, he did not appear in court, citing poor health. His legal team handed the State a doctor's letter.

The charges against Smith related to payments he received to the tune of R800 000, through Euro Blitz 48.

It is alleged that security cameras and an electric fence were installed at his home in Roodepoort, News24 previously reported. The value of the installation is estimated to be R40 000.

In an affidavit read out in court, Smith maintained his innocence and denied the allegations "in the strongest terms".

This is a developing story.

