1h ago

add bookmark

Former assistant state attorney, sister and others to pay R4m back to Gauteng Health MEC

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A former assistant state attorney and others have been ordered to pay R4m back to the Gauteng Health MEC.
A former assistant state attorney and others have been ordered to pay R4m back to the Gauteng Health MEC.
Getty Images
  • A former assistant state attorney of a Gauteng health MEC, two others, and a private company were ordered to pay back over R4 million in allegedly fraudulent medical negligence claims. 
  • This follows an order by the Special Tribunal of the SIU, which has also referred the matter to the NPA for possible prosecution. 
  • The SIU's purpose is to recover government funds alleged to have been misappropriated.

A trusted former state attorney for a Gauteng health MEC, her sister, another woman, and a private company have been ordered to pay back more than R4 million allegedly fraudulently paid out under the guise of it being related to medical negligence claims for children born with cerebral palsy.  

This follows an order by the Special Tribunal of the Special Investigating Unit, which recovers allegedly misappropriated government money and assets.  

Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said the matter had also been referred to the National Prosecuting Authority for separate consideration of whether there should be a prosecution. 

He said that, on 4 May, the tribunal had ruled that former assistant state attorney Nosipho Zibani, Yolanda Tebogo Hlatshwayo, Phindile Zibani and Ntandokazi Trading must return R4 452 351.81, and a further R135 000 in allegedly fraudulent claims and damages, to the Gauteng Health MEC. 

READ | Covid-19: Masks stay on until govt says otherwise

A total of R798 939.34 will be paid over to the SIU from Nosipho Sibani's pension with the Government Employees Pension Fund. The SIU obtained a preservation order for the pension benefits on 10 October 2020, pending the finalisation of the legal action.

Nosipho Zibani worked for the State Attorney in Johannesburg as an assistant state attorney in the medical negligence department. She was the attorney of record for the health MEC.

According to the statement, the SIU investigation revealed that, between 2016 and 2017, Nosipho and her sister Phindile Zibani, and Hlatshwayo, had entered into an oral agreement to  defraud the MEC via the medico-legal schemes. 

Hlatshwayo issued invoices to the State Attorney in matters assigned to Nosipho as the attorney of record for the MEC when Hlatshwayo did not render such services. 

The invoices were purportedly concerning midwife medico-legal services Hlatshwayo rendered.

"In this capacity, Nosipho was the attorney of record for the MEC in matters in which the MEC is cited as the defendant where various plaintiffs instituted action against the MEC for the alleged negligent conduct of medical health professionals working in public health institutions, resulting in a child being born with cerebral palsy.

"A probe into the State Attorney's accounting department shows nine fraudulent invoices amounting to R4.4 million by Ntandokazi Trading, which were authorised and paid by the former assistant state attorney. The findings prompted the launch of disciplinary proceedings against Nosipho. She resigned from the office of the State Attorney before the disciplinary proceedings commenced," said Kganyago.

'Corruption fighting efforts are bearing fruit'

The Special Tribunal also ordered that they were jointly and severally ordered to pay the legal costs on the scale between attorney and client, including costs of two counsel.

READ | High-flying attorney Zuko Nonxuba suspended after allegedly stealing millions from disabled kids

Gauteng Premier David Makhura welcomed the order that they pay back the money with interest. 

He said the partnership showed they were committed to fighting corruption and promoting clean governance. 

"This order is testament that the provincial government's corruption fighting efforts are bearing fruit. It should also serve as a warning to those that are defrauding the state of millions of rands every year, that their days are numbered."


His spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said the Gauteng government had signed a memorandum of understanding with the SIU, and this allowed the Office of the Premier to refer serious allegations relating to the affairs of any institution in the provincial government to the SIU. 

Kganyago said the balance of the money would be recovered from the others by attaching assets such as houses. 

He said the Special Tribunal's order carried the weight required for this, so a separate court application to attach those assets was not necessary. 

A recent court judgment showed the complexities of claims relating to cerebral palsy, and the assessments that must be made before determining how best to support a child, particularly with a severe case, into adulthood. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
siugautengjohannesburgcourtshealth
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9817 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4239 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.99
-3.5%
Rand - Pound
19.76
-1.3%
Rand - Euro
16.87
-2.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.38
-1.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-2.7%
Gold
1,877.29
-0.2%
Silver
22.49
-2.2%
Palladium
2,187.50
-3.2%
Platinum
985.50
-1.2%
Brent Crude
110.14
+4.7%
Top 40
62,902
-1.1%
All Share
69,683
-1.0%
Resource 10
74,905
-1.0%
Industrial 25
76,472
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,727
-1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22125.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo