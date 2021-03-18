1h ago

Former attorney 'confessed' to nephew why he killed his children, court hears

Russel Molefe, Correspondent
Lucas Phasha has appeared in court for allegedly murdering his and Sylvia Monyela's four children.
Joshua Sebola/Daily Sun
  • The court ruled that a witness' statement in the murder trial of Lucas Phasha is admissible.
  • Phasha's nephew testified that the accused admitted to killing his four children, and was anxious about being arrested.
  • Phasha has pleaded not guilty to killing his children.

A former attorney accused of killing his four young children was unsuccessful in having a State witness' evidence ruled inadmissible during his trial in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo on Wednesday.

Lucas Phasha is on trial for allegedly killing his children - Katlego, 9, Joyce, 7, Tshepo, 5, and Adel, 3 - on 17 February 2020.

Three of the children were hacked with an axe, while the youngest was bludgeoned with a huge stone. Their bodies were discovered at different locations in Ga-Phasha in the Sekhukhune  district. 

Defence lawyer Lucky Mkhize challenged the admissibility of the statement by the witness, Raymond Phasha, who is the accused's nephew. 

Sylvia Monyela and her slain four children - Joyce, Tshepo, Adel and Katlego.

Mkhize argued the statement was contradictory and unreliable, and the witness was not credible.

The lawyer said the witness' statement was false, so as to implicate the accused in the killings.

Mkhize argued the accused was falsely implicated in the killing of his children because there had been a plot to "remove him and his children" by a rival faction over a dispute regarding traditional leadership and mining in the area.

Judge Gerrit Muller, however, ruled the statement was admissible. 

The defence had also, on Tuesday, unsuccessfully challenged the admissibility of a statement by a neighbour that the accused had admitted to the murders.

On Wednesday, Phasha's nephew, Raymond, testified that he was at the spot, where the children's bodies were discovered, when the accused called his mother. 

Directed

The mother later handed the phone to him and the accused directed him to his whereabouts.

"He said he was in Polokwane, but while driving there, I received a call from him (the accused) to come to Zebediela," Raymond said.

Lucas Phasha appeared in court yesterday for allegedly killing his four children. Photo by Joshua Sebola

He said the accused again called him while driving and gave directions as to the exact spot to find him.

"He (the accused) emerged from the bushes, wearing a brown overall. He took the overall off, saying he only got there. He looked anxious," Raymond said.

He said they bought liquor and sat under a tree, where the accused admitted to killing his four children the previous day.

He said the accused was anxious about being arrested.

"He said he killed the children because the wife was not taking care of the children and that he would not  allow another man to take care of his children. He said the wife doesn't cook for them," Raymond added.

He also testified about how the accused ranted on social media about his wife allegedly cheating on him.

Copies of the posts were handed to the court, as exhibits, by the prosecutor, Mashudu Mudau.

The trial continues on Thursday.

