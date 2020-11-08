Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi in 'reasonably stable' condition in ICU - lawyer

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is in a stable condition but is expected to remain in ICU "for a long time", according to his lawyer.

Agrizzi's lawyer, Mannie Witz, said his client was in a "reasonably stable" condition and was still in ICU, awaiting the results of tests on his kidneys, blood and oxygen levels.

Agrizzi had a heart attack in hospital on 21 October, News24 previously reported. At the time, he was placed on life support.

He was rushed to hospital after spending a night in prison but when his condition worsened, he was transferred to a private facility.

The heart attack happened a week after the Specialised Commercial Crime Court sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court denied Agrizzi bail in a matter in which he faced charges of corruption for allegedly making payments to former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

This decision was later overturned and he was granted bail in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

In terms of his bail conditions, Agrizzi has put up his property in Italy, which is estimated to be worth around R16 million, as surety. Should he abscond, he will forfeit that property.