Former Cape Town cop guilty of robbery, using service firearm

Nicole McCain
A former police officer has been convicted of robbery in Cape Town.
The police officer, who was based at Lingelethu West SAPS, was convicted of robbery with aggravating circumstances by the Atlantis Regional Court on Friday. The 47-year-old accused used his service firearm to rob a delivery van, the court heard, making off with cellphones and cash.

"The Hawks' Serious Corruption Crime Investigation probe revealed that during 2009 Thembinkosi Lesele, 47, used his official firearm to rob a delivery van and personnel of cellphones and cash to the value of R40 000," said Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani.

Lesele is expected to be sentenced on the 22 April in the Atlantis Regional Court.

