Former Cape Town politician Loyiso Nkohla shot dead, three others injured

Former Cape Town politician Loyiso Nkohla has been shot dead.

The activist was reportedly addressing a group of people at Philippi Railway Station at the time.

Three other people were injured in the shooting.

Former politician Loyiso Nkohla was shot dead in Cape Town on Monday.

He was best known for his participation in a 2013 Ses'khona Peoples Rights Movement sanitation-related protest in which he and Andile Lili were dubbed "poo throwers".

Members of the ANC and the Land Party, organisations to which he belonged, confirmed his death. Nkohla also had brief stints with the Patriotic Alliance and DA.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said the circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

He said Nyanga police arrived at Philippi Railway Station, where Nkohla was reportedly addressing a meeting, to find the wounded body of a 40-year-old male. Three people were injured in the shooting, Swartbooi added.

He said:

The victim was declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. Reports suggested that two females and one male who also sustained injuries were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment with private transport.

News24 understands that another former ANC councillor was among the wounded. Reports indicated that they came under attack when they gathered to address a group pf people who had been living along the railway lines at the station.



Swartbooi said the shooter fled the scene and was yet to be arrested.

"The motive for the attack is yet to be determined. Nyanga police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder," he added.

Anyone who has information that can assist with the investigation can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



