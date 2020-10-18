Former Chiefs and Pirates 'keeper Brilliant Khuzwayo stabbed in Umlazi

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was stabbed on Saturday while attending a sports event at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Umlazi, Durban.



Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed the incident, saying counter charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were being investigated.

Naicker said two people aged 23 and 30 are expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Khuzwayo was due to be a guest speaker at the MUT event.

According to his Twitter account, Khuzwayo was approached by a man, believed to be a student at the institution, who stabbed him. He was immediately rushed to hospital.

17-10-2020 Brilliant Khuzwayo was invited to speak at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) sports event. Right before he could make his address, a male believed to be a MUT student stabbed him and he was rushed to the hospital.

A case has been opened with Umlazi SAPS. pic.twitter.com/kxaehxfvHR — BRILLIANT ONE (@Brilliekhuzwayo) October 18, 2020

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.



Khuzwayo, who played for Bafana Bafana on three occasions, saw his career cut short through injury.

- Compiled by Nicole McCain