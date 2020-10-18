1h ago

Former Chiefs and Pirates 'keeper Brilliant Khuzwayo stabbed in Umlazi

Brilliant Khuzwayo in his playing days.
Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was stabbed on Saturday while attending a sports event at the Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) in Umlazi, Durban.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed the incident, saying counter charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were being investigated.

Naicker said two people aged 23 and 30 are expected to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Khuzwayo was due to be a guest speaker at the MUT event.

According to his Twitter account, Khuzwayo was approached by a man, believed to be a student at the institution, who stabbed him. He was immediately rushed to hospital.

The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Khuzwayo, who played for Bafana Bafana on three occasions, saw his career cut short through injury.

- Compiled by Nicole McCain

