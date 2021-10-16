Former Chiefs midfielder Lucky Maselesele murdered after being accused of stealing electrical cables

57m ago

Former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lucky Maselesele has died.
Gallo Images
  • Former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United soccer player Lucky Maselesele was beaten to death on Wednesday evening. 
  • It is alleged that he was assaulted by community members in Alexandra after being accused of stealing electrical cables. 
  • Two suspects have since been arrested and charged with his murder. 

Two suspects have been arrested for the murder of former Kaizer Chiefs and Maritzburg United soccer player Lucky Maselesele, who was allegedly beaten to death after being accused of stealing electrical cables.

On Wednesday evening, just before midnight, police received a complaint of community members assaulting an unknown man.

"When the police approached, the group ran away, and the police managed to apprehend two suspects," police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said.

"It is alleged that the deceased was accused by the community of stealing electrical cables in the area. He was certified dead on the scene by the paramedics."

The deceased had since been identified as Maselesele.

Masondo said both suspects were charged with murder, and one had since appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court.

The matter was postponed for a formal bail application.

"Police are still continuing with the investigation," Masondo added.

Maselesele, 41, played for Kaizer Chiefs between 1998 and 2004.

After moving to Maritzburg United, the soccer player's career spiralled downwards after being banned for testing positive for cocaine.

In 2009, newspaper The Witness reported that the midfielder received a two-year ban from the SA Football Association's disciplinary committee.

