Former City of Cape Town plant manager gets R10K bail in corruption, money laundering case

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A former City of Cape Town plant manager has been released on R10 000 bail after being charged with corruption and money-laundering.
iStock
  • The Hawks have arrested a former City of Cape Town official on corruption and money laundering charges.
  • Nizaam Henry allegedly received kickbacks from a City service provider.
  • He allegedly threatened that the service provider would not receive any City work if the plot failed.

A former City of Cape Town plant manager has been released on R10 000 bail after his arrest in connection with allegations that he received kickbacks to the tune of more than R300 000 from a City service provider in 2014 and 2015.

According to the Hawks, Nizaam Henry, 54, was employed as a plant manager at the Cape Town Waste Water Treatment Works in 2010.

He has been charged with corruption and money laundering.

"During his tenure as the manager ... he allegedly instructed the registered service provider of the City of Cape Town to inflate the quotation price and provide him with gratification," Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said.

It is also alleged that Henry threatened that the service provider would no longer receive work from the City if the plot failed.

The Hawks started the investigation into the allegations in 2018 and found that Henry received payments to the tune of R338 000 into his personal bank account between May 2014 and September 2015, Vukubi said.

Henry appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Friday where he was granted R10 000 bail.

The case has been postponed to August.


