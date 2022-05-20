52m ago

Former ConCourt Justice Sisi Khampepe is the University of Pretoria's new chancellor

Tebogo Monama
Sisi Khampepe.
Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu
  • Sisi Khampepe was appointed chancellor of the University of Pretoria.
  • She takes over from Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu in June.
  • Nkuhlu was the chancellor for 15 years. 

Recently retired Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe has been appointed as the new chancellor of the University of Pretoria (UP).

Khampepe will start her five-year term on 28 June 2022.

She takes over from Professor Wiseman Nkuhlu, who was inaugurated as the chancellor in March 2007. 

UP vice-chancellor and principal professor, Tawana Kupe, said: "We are grateful for Professor Nkuhlu's outstanding contribution and commitment to the university over the past 15 years. His term as chancellor will expire on 27 June 2022."

According to a statement by the university, Khampepe was elected by the electoral college, which met virtually on Wednesday.

The electoral college is made up of council and senate members, as well as the president of the convocation. 

READ | Khampepe regrets ANC ignored her counsel not to disband corruption-busting Scorpions

The chairperson of the UP council, Kuseni Dlamini, said: "With four decades of service in the legal field, 12 of them in the Constitutional Court, Justice Khampepe, affectionately known as 'SK', is celebrated for her role in strengthening the rule of law in South Africa, her judicial bravery and her firm commitment to justice for everyone. 

"She is a jurist of vast intellect, uncompromising integrity, inimitable style, humour, warmth, kindness, humility, grace and quiet strength. In every respect, she is a true ambassador for South Africa.

"She epitomises the values and character that UP requires in its chancellor, and the qualities we seek to develop in our students."

