Former Concourt Justice Yvonne Mokgoro in 'critical but stable' condition after accident

Yvonne Mokgoro, a former justice of the Constitutional Court, is in hospital.

She was involved in a car accident in the Northern Cape three weeks ago.

Doctors say she is in a "critical but stable" condition.

Former justice of the Constitutional Court, Yvonne Mokgoro, 73, is currently in critical condition after a truck hit the vehicle she was travelling in earlier this month.

Mokgoro was travelling between Warrenton and Kimberley, near Windsorton in the Northern Cape.

She was on her way from Johannesburg, Gauteng, when the incident happened on 3 April.

According to the Windsorton police accident report, the collision happened when the driver of Mokgoro’s car made an unexpected manoeuvre on the road.

Mokgoro was admitted to Kimberley's Lenmed Royal Hospital and Heart Centre.

Family spokesperson Ithateng Mokgoro said doctors have confirmed that his mom suffered multiple injuries directly from the accident.

"The medical team described her condition as critical but stable," he said.

At the time of the incident, Mokgoro was travelling with her partner, who the family said sustained no injuries.

"We remain hopeful that mama will continue to fight and overcome the challenges she is facing. We draw strength from her unwavering resilience and the love and support of those around us. We remain optimistic and believe that, with the help of her medical team and the power of faith, she will emerge victorious in this difficult journey," Ithateng added.

Impressive career

Mokgoro has had an impressive career in both the legal field and civil society.

As the first black woman to serve on the Constitutional Court of South Africa, she contributed significantly to developing the country's legal system.

Her experience and expertise have also been recognised internationally, as evidenced by her appointment as Chairperson of the United Nations Internal Justice Council and the United Nations Human Rights Council's Racial Justice Body.

She has served on several selection committees and trusts, including the Mandela-Rhodes Trust and the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund.





