Former cop accused in deadly Cape Town hospital shooting to face three more charges

A former Vredenburg police officer charged with murdering a fellow officer and two patients at New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town earlier this year will face three more charges.

Jean-Paul Malgas made a virtual appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court via video link on Friday morning.

Malgas was supposed to be served with an indictment and summary of facts before having his case transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

Prosecutor, advocate Adnaan Gelderbloem, advised the court that the accused would be charged with three new charges, including attempted murder of a police officer in Hopefield, and two counts of attempted robbery.

Malgas will appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court on the new charges next week.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said those charges would then be added to the indictment and the matter would be transferred at his next court appearance on 10 November 2022.

Ntabazalila added:

He will appear in person on the day so that he is handed the documents.

Malgas was initially charged with three counts of murder, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, and robbery.



He decided not to apply for bail. If he changes his mind, the State has indicated that it will oppose it.

In May, Malgas, 39, allegedly disarmed and shot 32-year-old police Constable Donay Phillips in the head in New Somerset Hospital. He then allegedly shot two patients, who died at the scene.

During a previous appearance following his arrest, Malgas told the court he suffered from depression and was suicidal.