1h ago

add bookmark

Former cop and alleged rhino poaching kingpin rearrested for 2010 murder

Buks Viljoen, Correspondent
iStock
  • A former policeman and alleged kingpin of a rhino poaching syndicate in Mpumalanga has been rearrested.
  • The arrest is connected to a body that was found floating in the Bushbuckridge Dam in Limpopo. 
  • Earlier this year, the murder docket was handed over to Mpumalanga's specialised tracking team.

A former policeman and alleged kingpin of a rhino poaching syndicate in Mpumalanga, Joseph "Big Joe" Nyalunga, is behind bars once again. 

On Tuesday, the Hawks in the province arrested the 56-year-old man and one of his well-known henchmen, Elvis Mulimi, 50, for the murder of a man in 2010. 

In 2010, information caused the police to believe that Nyalunga and Mulimi might have been involved in the murder of 36-year-old Willy Shipalane. When Nyalunga was questioned about the Shipalane's disappearance, he made certain admissions and pointed out several scenes. It was then that the body of a lifeless man was found floating in the Bushbuckridge Dam in Limpopo.

At the time, the two men were arrested, appeared in court in Middelburg and were granted bail. 

PICS | Standoff between police and occupiers of Cape Town nature reserve

The case was postponed numerous times and eventually "disappeared" from the court roll, a reliable source told News24. It was only recently that the case came to the fore again. 

Rhino horns

When Nyalunga was arrested in 2012 during a sting operation in Hazyview - related to a separate matter involving the purchase of rhino horns from a police informant - officers found a camera in his house. 

Pictures of a person tied to a chair, who had allegedly been assaulted, were found on the camera. 

At the time the police suspected that it might be Shipalane in the pictures. Later, however, it was established that it was not him. 

In April this year, the murder docket was handed over to Mpumalanga's specialised tracking team to follow up on.

MUST WATCH | Manhunt underway for prisoners who escaped from Malmesbury prison

According to Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, spokesperson of the Hawks in the province, this latest investigation proved more successful and led to the rearrest of Nyalunga and Mulimi. 

On Wednesday, they briefly appeared in the White River Magistrate's Court.

The case was postponed to 28 July for a formal bail application.

Police were never able to establish what happened to the man in the photographs on the camera or establish his whereabouts.

Related Links
OR Tambo customs officials seize rhino horns worth R117m
Four caught in possession of a rhino horn and protected plants
Rare one-horned rhino killed as poaching attempts increase amid India coronavirus lockdown
Read more on:
polokwanecourt
Lottery
One person bags R297k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you get a Covid-19 vaccine if it became available this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I trust the experts
45% - 5945 votes
No, it is too rushed and needs more testing
29% - 3813 votes
I would not get a Covid-19 vaccine at all
26% - 3428 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

4h ago

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(-0.39)
ZAR/GBP
21.34
(-0.77)
ZAR/EUR
19.42
(-0.66)
ZAR/AUD
11.85
(-0.33)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.29)
Gold
1903.29
(+1.09)
Silver
22.78
(+1.13)
Platinum
923.00
(+1.82)
Brent Crude
43.60
(-2.00)
Palladium
2216.00
(+3.91)
All Share
55640.39
(-0.77)
Top 40
51245.73
(-0.85)
Financial 15
10302.89
(-0.78)
Industrial 25
73932.84
(-1.78)
Resource 10
55417.75
(+0.40)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly...

4h ago

FEEL GOOD | Local preschool makes Covid-19 safety measures Bear(able) with cuddly secret weapon
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award

7h ago

FEEL GOOD | UFS lecturer becomes third African to win international nursing award
FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird...

23 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Young Durban environmental activist pledges R12 000 to support bird sanctuary
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo