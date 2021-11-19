Former cop and two prominent men in court for kidnapping, extortion and corruption

The former acting CEO of the Lepelle Northern Waterboard has appeared in court on kidnapping, extortion and corruption charges.

I t's alleged that he was behind his own kidnapping.

One of his co-accused is a police officer and the other is a well-known businessman.

They were arrested after an incident in November last year, when former acting CEO of the Lepelle Northern Waterboard, Phineas Legodi, was kidnapped by Mamelodi Police Station sergeant, Gideon Matlala.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the Organised Crime Unit in Gauteng arrested Matlala on 16 December and he appeared in Polokwane Magistrate's Court on kidnapping and extortion charges.

During the investigation, however, it became apparent that businessman Matome Sefalafala and Legodi were behind the kidnapping plot, according to NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi.

"It is alleged that the former CEO of Lepelle Northern Waterboard influenced Sefalafala to source out the police officer to kidnap the acting CEO to authorise payment amounting to R2 980 962 under the pretence that Lepelle Northern Waterboard owed [Matlala] money."

The case was postponed to 21 January 2022 for a pre-trial conference.

Legodi has been probed by the Special Investigating Unit in connection with a R2.7bn tender to the LTE engineering consultancy for a water project in Giyani.

