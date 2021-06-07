Former cop arrested for allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

A former police officer has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death near Standerton.

Mpumalanga police arrested the 27-year-old man in Sakhile on Sunday after he handed himself over.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said: "The suspect [allegedly] stabbed his girlfriend several times at his place of residence then took the victim's vehicle and went to inform police about what he did. He then led them, together with the medical team, to his house and upon arrival, [the] lifeless body of the woman was found in a pool of blood with visible stab wounds."

A murder case was opened for investigation.

Police also confiscated a sharp object at the scene which will form part of the investigation, said Hlathi.

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Thulani Phahla condemned the incident.

"Women should be protected by men and not suffer senseless violence. We believe that justice will be served for this victim and her family," said Phahla.

The man is expected to appear int the Standerton Magistrate's Court on Monday.

