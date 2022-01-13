Former cop sentenced to 10 years in jail for defrauding police of over R1.7m

A former policeman has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment for defrauding the police's finance department of more than R1.7 million.



The Rustenburg Regional Court sentenced former warrant officer Stephan Ferreira on Wednesday.

According to the Hawks, Ferreira was attached to the finance department in Rustenburg until around 2015, when he resigned after allegations of him deceitfully using his unsuspecting co-workers' log-on credentials came to light.

"Through the unlawful transactions, he managed to transfer funds into his personal bank account on at least 47 occasions in a period spanning five years," Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

Ferreira was arrested following an investigation by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit and made his first court appearance in January 2020.

Ramovha added after a series of appearances, he was convicted on 6 December 2021.

The acting national head of the Hawks, Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili, welcomed the sentence and lauded the investigating and prosecuting teams.

"We shall continue to root out rogue elements from within our ranks without fear or favour," Mosikili said.