Former councillor, co-accused lose SCA appeal in Knysna ANC chief whip murder case

Victor Molosi
Victor Molosi
  • Two men have lost their appeal against their convictions and sentences for the murder of the Knysna council's former ANC chief whip.
  • Victor Molosi was gunned down in 2018.
  • Mawanda Makhala and Velile Waxa challenged the use of statements that incriminated them in the murder.

Two men who were found guilty of the murder of ANC member Victor Molosi lost their bid to have their convictions overturned and sentences set aside in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

In a judgment delivered on 18 February, the SCA dismissed the appeal.

Mawanda Makhala and Velile Waxa were convicted in the Western Cape High Court [together with the hitman Vela Dumile] of one count of murder, one of possession of an unlicensed firearm, and one of the unlawful possession of ammunition.

They were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Molosi, an ANC chief whip in the Knysna council. In addition, they were sentenced to five years in jail for the remaining counts which, in terms of the court order, the men have to serve concurrently with their life sentences.

The SCA said it supported the High Court's order and dismissed the appeal.

READ | ANC councillor gunned down outside his home in Knysna

In July 2018, News24 reported that Molosi died after he was gunned down metres from his house in Knysna in the Southern Cape.

Molosi had been on his way from a school governing body meeting at Concordia High School when a gunman approached him.

According to court papers, the first statement by Luzuko Makhala (Mawanda's brother) revealed that Waxa, who was an independent councillor in the Knysna Municipality, sought the services of a hitman to kill Molosi. 

"Mawanda Makhala (first appellant) asked whether his brother, Luzuko Makhala, knew of such a person. Luzuko Makhala did. The person he procured was the third accused in the trial, Mr Vela Dumile.

"Luzuko Makhala introduced Mr Dumile to Mr Waxa. He brought Mr Dumile from Cape Town to Knysna to kill Mr Molosi," the judgment read.

ALSO READ | Knysna man accused of murdering mother and dumping body

Luzuko also gave a second statement to the police to say he received a call from Waxa, who said he would send him R1 000 to buy petrol to transport Dumile to Knysna.

The first and second statements incriminated Mawanda Makhala, Waxa, Dumile, and Luzuko Makhala in the murder of Molosi. The statements were admitted as evidence, and the trial court relied on the said statements to convict the accused of murder.

However, when Luzuko was called to give evidence, he recanted the contents of his first and second statements that incriminated himself and the accused in the murder.

Luzuko testified that the incriminating portions of the statements were fabrications police forced him to record.

The judgment read:

The central question in this appeal is whether the trial court was correct to do so. It is common ground in this appeal that without recourse to this evidence, the appellants' convictions cannot stand.

Mawanda and Waxa, in their appeal, challenged the trial court's admission and use of the first and second statements. They contended that, among other things, they were procured from Luzuko in violation of his rights.

However, this challenge failed because the court found that the two statements were not obtained in violation of Luzuko Makhala's rights.

"The trial was not rendered unfair by the admission of the statements, nor was there anything done in securing the statements that constituted any material detriment to the administration of justice," the judgment read.

Read the full judgment here.

