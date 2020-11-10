Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli too sick to appear in court

Former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and his co-accused have been charged with corruption and fraud relating to the alleged looting of the secret service slush fund.

Mdluli, who was meant to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, did not do so as he was allegedly sick.

His co-accused appeared in court, where they put it on record that they didn't have the funds to fight their legal battles.

Mdluli and his co-accused - former Crime Intelligence chief financial officer Solomon Lazarus and former supply chain manager Heine Barnard - were set to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court.

However, only Lazarus and Barnard attended - the court heard they didn't have money to fund their legal battle, according to Investigative Directorate spokesperson Sindiswe Twala.

Twala added that Mdluli did not appear as he was sick. No other details were made available about the condition of his health.

The three men faced multiple counts of fraud, corruption, theft and defeating the ends of justice in connection with the alleged looting of the secret service account that date as far back as 2009.

News24 previously reported that Mdluli allegedly bought five vehicles between 2009 and 2011 - including a BMW 530d, an E-Class Mercedes-Benz and a Lexus - with funds from the account.

He also allegedly used the account to pay for his family's private overseas trips and used R190 000 for security upgrades at his private home in Boksburg, Gauteng.

These allegations first surfaced around 2011, but the case against the accused had been marred by delays and alleged interference.

News24 previously reported despite a prima facie case against Mdluli and his co-accused, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was forced to withdraw the charges and struck the case from the roll in 2011.

This claim was made by North Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Sibongile Mzinyathi and former prosecutor Glynnis Breytenbach before the Mokgoro inquiry.

Then-special director of public prosecutions Lawrence Mrwebi gave the order.

The inquiry was tasked with establishing whether Mrwebi and former deputy prosecutions boss Nomgcobo Jiba were fit for office.

There was also the issue of getting certain documents declassified, which only happened in December 2019.

These declassified documents had since been handed to the accused so that they could prepare for trial.

The matter was provisionally postponed to 8 February 2021.

