1h ago

add bookmark

Former crime intelligence CFO Solly Lazarus sentenced to 10 years for corruption

Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The former Crime Intelligence CFO has been sentenced.
The former Crime Intelligence CFO has been sentenced.
iStock
  • The former CFO of crime intelligence, Solly Lazarus, has been sentenced to 10 years for corruption.
  • He was convicted of using the Secret Service Account to purchase vehicles for himself and family members. 
  • Lazarus is facing similar charges in a separate matter, which has yet to go to trial. 

The disgraced former chief financial officer (CFO) of crime intelligence, Solly Lazarus, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for corruption.

Lazarus appeared in the Pretoria Regional Court on Wednesday for sentencing in a matter that dates back to 2011.

Lazarus, who was responsible for the Secret Service Account (SSA), was convicted in 2019 of corruption to the tune of over R200 000.  

The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson, Sindisiwe Twala, said the court found that Lazarus was involved in acquiring motor vehicles for crime intelligence from Atlantis Motors Pty Ltd.

READ | Zondo Commission: Here are the vehicles allegedly bought using state funds and used by former intelligence boss Mdluli and his relatives

The vehicles were acquired using a crime intelligence front company, called Universal Technical Enterprises CC (UTE).

However, Lazarus derived the benefits of these purchases between 2006 and 2011 by using money that belonged to the state.

He purchased the vehicles for himself and his family.

The conviction, and subsequent sentence, was based on the following gratifications:  

  • R55 000 used to purchase a Kia Picanto for his daughter.
  • R27 432.29 used to purchase a Honda CBR motorcycle for his son.
  • R116 313.58 used to purchase a Nissan Murano 3.5I v6 4X4 CVT vehicle for himself.
  • R39 193.78 used to purchase a Honda ATV motorcycle, also for himself.

In total, Lazarus spent R237 939.65 on these purchases, using state money.

In handing down the sentence, the magistrate, Adriaan Bekker, said the corruption of members of the police could not be tolerated.

The head of the ID, advocate Hermione Cronje, welcomed the sentence.

"Today, on International Anti-Corruption Day, we are pleased to have our very first conviction and sentencing since the inception of the ID," Cronje said.

Charges

Lazarus is facing a string of similar charges in another matter, along with his co-accused, former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, and former supply chain manager, Heine Barnard.

The three are accused of looting the Secret Service Account, with Mdluli allegedly ensuring that several members of his family were appointed as agents.

READ | Ex-Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli sentenced to 5 years in jail for kidnapping, assault

The 74-page indictment laid bare the NPA's case against the three men, who have been charged with multiple counts of corruption and fraud.

The indictment details the use of the secret slush fund to pay for international trips and the purchasing of vehicles.

Mdluli, Lazarus and Barnard also allegedly played a role in using witness protection houses for private use, while Mdluli even allegedly getting the state to rent his personal property, which was paid for by the slush fund.

  • Mdluli has been charged with three counts of corruption, two counts of fraud and one count of theft.
  • Barnard has been charged with three counts of corruption, one count of defeating the ends of justice and two counts of fraud.
  • Lazarus has been charged with three counts of corruption, five counts of fraud and one count of theft.

This case is finally nearing a trial stage after years of delays caused by issues of declassifying documents and alleged interference.

The matter will be back in court in February 2021.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
richard mdlulisolly lazaruspretoriagautengcourts
Lottery
3 Daily Lotto players bag R116k
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 999 votes
No, I will not
39% - 859 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 364 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
14.89
(+0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.01
(+0.13)
ZAR/EUR
18.02
(+0.72)
ZAR/AUD
11.13
(-0.21)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.72)
Gold
1849.40
(-1.04)
Silver
24.09
(-1.71)
Platinum
1016.00
(-0.68)
Brent Crude
48.75
(+0.10)
Palladium
2297.00
(-0.40)
All Share
59339.59
(+0.30)
Top 40
54385.48
(+0.23)
Financial 15
11793.36
(+1.11)
Industrial 25
79269.93
(+0.39)
Resource 10
56772.89
(-0.35)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo