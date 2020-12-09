Former crime intelligence CFO Solly Lazarus sentenced to 10 years for corruption

The former CFO of crime intelligence, Solly Lazarus, has been sentenced to 10 years for corruption.

He was convicted of using the Secret Service Account to purchase vehicles for himself and family members.

Lazarus is facing similar charges in a separate matter, which has yet to go to trial.

The disgraced former chief financial officer (CFO) of crime intelligence, Solly Lazarus, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for corruption.



Lazarus appeared in the Pretoria Regional Court on Wednesday for sentencing in a matter that dates back to 2011.

Lazarus, who was responsible for the Secret Service Account (SSA), was convicted in 2019 of corruption to the tune of over R200 000.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson, Sindisiwe Twala, said the court found that Lazarus was involved in acquiring motor vehicles for crime intelligence from Atlantis Motors Pty Ltd.

The vehicles were acquired using a crime intelligence front company, called Universal Technical Enterprises CC (UTE).

However, Lazarus derived the benefits of these purchases between 2006 and 2011 by using money that belonged to the state.

He purchased the vehicles for himself and his family.

The conviction, and subsequent sentence, was based on the following gratifications:

R55 000 used to purchase a Kia Picanto for his daughter.

R27 432.29 used to purchase a Honda CBR motorcycle for his son.

R116 313.58 used to purchase a Nissan Murano 3.5I v6 4X4 CVT vehicle for himself.

R39 193.78 used to purchase a Honda ATV motorcycle, also for himself.

In total, Lazarus spent R237 939.65 on these purchases, using state money.



In handing down the sentence, the magistrate, Adriaan Bekker, said the corruption of members of the police could not be tolerated.

The head of the ID, advocate Hermione Cronje, welcomed the sentence.

"Today, on International Anti-Corruption Day, we are pleased to have our very first conviction and sentencing since the inception of the ID," Cronje said.

Charges

Lazarus is facing a string of similar charges in another matter, along with his co-accused, former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, and former supply chain manager, Heine Barnard.

The three are accused of looting the Secret Service Account, with Mdluli allegedly ensuring that several members of his family were appointed as agents.

The 74-page indictment laid bare the NPA's case against the three men, who have been charged with multiple counts of corruption and fraud.

The indictment details the use of the secret slush fund to pay for international trips and the purchasing of vehicles.

Mdluli, Lazarus and Barnard also allegedly played a role in using witness protection houses for private use, while Mdluli even allegedly getting the state to rent his personal property, which was paid for by the slush fund.

Mdluli has been charged with three counts of corruption, two counts of fraud and one count of theft.

Barnard has been charged with three counts of corruption, one count of defeating the ends of justice and two counts of fraud.

Lazarus has been charged with three counts of corruption, five counts of fraud and one count of theft.

This case is finally nearing a trial stage after years of delays caused by issues of declassifying documents and alleged interference.



The matter will be back in court in February 2021.