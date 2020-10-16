24m ago

add bookmark

Former DA councillor Nkele Molapo accused of leaking info to EFF gets the boot

Lizeka Tandwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nkele Molapo. (City Press)
Nkele Molapo. (City Press)
  • The DA's appeal panel has terminated former councillor and MPL Nkele Molapo's membership.
  • Molapo was accused of leaking sensitive party information to the EFF.
  • The party said Molapo's membership would be terminated immediately.

The DA's appeal panel of the Federal Legal Commission has upheld the decision to terminate former Gauteng MPL Nkele Molapo's membership for leaking information to EFF leader Julius Malema.

In a statement on Friday, DA Gauteng chair Mike Moriarty said the judgement brought to a close a three-year process that sought accountability for acts Molapo committed in 2017.

Molapo was accused of leaking confidential information from the DA Tshwane government to the Economic Freedom Fighters.

The evidence of this leaking was  presented to then Tshwane mayor, Solly Msimanga, and a case against Molapo was opened by Msimanga with the DA Federal Legal Commission.

Molapo and Msimang were currently embroiled in another case of sexual assault after Molapo opened a case with the police.

Reacting to the judgement, Molapo said: "I have noted the media statement announcing termination of my party membership. My counsel and I are yet to receive official communication from the party. I will be consulting with my counsel on the way forward." 

READ | DA terminates former Tshwane councillors membership for leaking info to EFF 

Moriarty added that the three-person panel of the DA Federal Legal Commission reviewed the evidence in this matter including messages Molapo had directly sent to senior EFF leaders.

He said the panel heard all parties before unanimously finding Molapo guilty of leaking and exposing DA political strategy in Tshwane to the EFF.

"Upon her appeal of this finding, an appeal panel of five persons heard the appeal and subsequently confirmed the finding of guilt. The evidence was crystal clear; messages and screenshots of messages sent and received were presented to the FLC, and they made for a water-tight case," Moriarty added.

The DA said the leaking of confidential DA information and political strategy to the EFF was the cause of great instability in its caucus, government and the City of Tshwane.

"Molapo bears the blame for handing the EFF some tactical political advantages which compromised our work. After these leaks, the North Gauteng High Court found in its judgment on the instability in Tshwane that the EFF and ANC being able to break quorum at key moments was to blame for the work of council stalling. This tactic of breaking quorum was based on EFF knowledge of the DA's own political strategies.

"I am very pleased with the outcome in this case. The DA does not tolerate leakers, who do so to destabilise us and undermine our work and our efforts to bring change to South Africa. The DA stands firm that accountability for such transgressions must be enforced. The DA is the only party in South Africa to robustly enforce accountability internally," he said. 



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
DA terminates Nkele Molapo's membership for leaking info to EFF's Julius Malema
DA did not protect me - party member who laid sexual assault charges against Solly Msimanga
Qaanitah Hunter | 'Just politics': Why we cannot allow for the politicisation of sexual harassment
Read more on:
dankele molapotshwanepolitics
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3069 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 3801 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.58
(-0.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.39
(+0.25)
ZAR/EUR
19.45
(+0.09)
ZAR/AUD
11.73
(+0.48)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.26)
Gold
1904.95
(-0.05)
Silver
24.36
(+0.61)
Platinum
871.00
(+0.92)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2336.00
(-0.36)
All Share
55110.12
(+0.49)
Top 40
50759.04
(+0.51)
Financial 15
9740.40
(-0.83)
Industrial 25
75061.13
(+0.79)
Resource 10
54337.42
(+0.55)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo