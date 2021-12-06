1h ago

Former deputy minister Ebrahim Ebrahim dies aged 84

Compiled by Sheldon Morais and Zintle Mahlati
Ebrahim Ebrahim has died.
Ebrahim Ebrahim, anti-apartheid activist and former Department of International Relations and Cooperation deputy minister, has died.

Ebrahim joined Umkhonto we Sizwe in the early 1960s. He was convicted of sabotage several years later and sent to Robben Island to serve a 15-year sentence.

The former deputy minister was born on 1 July 1937.

He served as deputy Dirco minister from 2009 to 2014.

In a statement on Monday, the ANC hailed Ebrahim for his commitment as a long-standing member of the party and his contribution to the struggle for liberation.

"The ANC learned with deep sadness of the passing of Comrade Ebrahim Ismail Ebrahim after a long illness at his home in Johannesburg. Comrade Ebi, as he was affectionately known, was a longstanding member of the ANC, a patriot who served his country in different capacities with humility, dedication and distinction," the party said.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said Ebrahim had served the liberation movement diligently throughout the years, ever since he had joined the struggle in his youth during the 1950s. He had been an ANC national executive member since 1991 and made contributions to the ANC’s Codesa efforts.

"Cde Ebi served as a member of the National Executive Committee of the ANC for 26 years, from 1991 till 2017. Even after retirement, he continued to play an active role in the renewal of the movement and in international relations," Mabe said.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation said it was saddened to hear of Ebrahim's death.

The head of the Government Communications and Information Services, Phumla Williams, posted a message to Twitter thanking Ebrahim for his contribution and for "mentoring" her as a "young underground" activist.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

