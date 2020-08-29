33m ago

Former Eastern Cape health official accused of using govt petrol card for private vehicles

Nicole McCain
Outside the Hawks building. (Gallo Images)
A former Eastern Cape health department official has been arrested for fraud, after he allegedly used a government-issued fuel card to buy petrol for his private vehicles.

Litho Raymond Kutase , 48, briefly appeared in the Queenstown Magistrate's Court for fraud on Friday, according to Hawks spokesperson, Lwando Zenzile.

"Kutase, a former employee of the Department of Health in Queenstown, is accused of having used a government-issued fuel card during April and May 2012 to purchase fuel for his private vehicles and other related goods," said Zenzile.

Eastern Cape municipal project manager and others in court over corruption of more than R9m

Kutase also allegedly claimed for official trips with his private vehicle when he travelled as a passenger in a government vehicle.

According to the Hawks' investigation, Kutase's alleged fraud cost the state more than R10 000.

"Kutase, who is now an operations manager in Cape Town [in] the same department, has been charged with 28 counts of fraud," Zenzile added.

He is expected to appear in court again on 2 October.

