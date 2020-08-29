Former Eastern Cape health official accused of using govt petrol card for private vehicles

A former Eastern Cape health department official has been arrested for fraud, after he allegedly used a government-issued fuel card to buy petrol for his private vehicles.

Litho Raymond Kutase , 48, briefly appeared in the Queenstown Magistrate's Court for fraud on Friday, according to Hawks spokesperson, Lwando Zenzile.

"Kutase, a former employee of the Department of Health in Queenstown, is accused of having used a government-issued fuel card during April and May 2012 to purchase fuel for his private vehicles and other related goods," said Zenzile.

READ | Eastern Cape municipal project manager and others in court over corruption of more than R9m

Kutase also allegedly claimed for official trips with his private vehicle when he travelled as a passenger in a government vehicle.

According to the Hawks' investigation, Kutase's alleged fraud cost the state more than R10 000.