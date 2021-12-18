Former Ekurhuleni mayor Duma Nkosi dies of cancer

Former Ekurhuleni mayor and SACP Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) member Duma Nkosi has died.

Nkosi lost his battle against cancer at a hospital in Ekurhuleni on Thursday night.

In a statement on Friday evening, the SACP said it had learnt of Ndlovu's death with shock and sadness.

"We are indeed saddened and devastated that he passed away at the time when his wisdom and expertise to rebuild our revolutionary movement were most needed," it added in a statement.

The party said Nkosi was not only an ordinary member but was also held in high regard by its alliance partners.

He was elected to the SACP's PEC at its 11th Congress in 2011 and had served the people of Gauteng with grace and courage, it added.

'Confronting capitalist exploitation'

Prior to that, Nkosi held many senior and prominent positions, including being an MP from 1994 to 2001.

He returned to Parliament in 2019.

Nkosi was a member of the Gauteng provincial legislature and a senior civil servant in the Department of Economic Development.

He was also the chairperson of the SA Local Government Association in Gauteng and executive mayor of Ekurhuleni from 2001 to 2008.

Nkosi served as first president of the SA Commercial Catering Workers Union.

"In all these positions, comrade Duma's praxis was guided by the Marxist-Leninist theory and as such was not shy to expose and, where necessary, confront capitalist exploitation," the SACP said.