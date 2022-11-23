1h ago

add bookmark

Former Elias Motsoaledi Municipality mayor, manager in court over unlawful VBS investment

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There have been more arrests for the VBS scandal.
There have been more arrests for the VBS scandal.
City Press

The former mayor of Limpopo-based Elias Motsoaledi Municipality will appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday afternoon for several charges related to a VBS Mutual Bank investment.

The woman, who is now the mayor of the Sekhukhune District Municipality, was arrested on Wednesday morning in Groblersdal, Limpopo, alongside the Elias Motsoaledi Municipality's former manager. 

The arrests emanated from an investigation by the Hawks into unlawful investments made by municipalities into the defunct Venda Building Society (VBS), in contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act.  

The investment dates back to 2014. 

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said:

 
The municipal manager is said to have been instrumental in investing R190 million municipal funds into the VBS Mutual Bank. The mayor received more than R300 000 in gratification, including cash, accommodation and flight tickets. These were channelled through a company belonging to her children.

The duo is charged with corruption, money laundering and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act and the Banks Act.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
vbs mutual bankpretoriagautengpolokwanelimpopopoliticscrime and courtsgovernment
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Gauteng DA leader Solly Msimanga says the party's voters want it to explore conditional coalition talks with the ANC. 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a step in the right direction. An ANC-DA coalition would be the most stable option for SA
33% - 1900 votes
The DA should focus on working with all opposition parties, including the EFF, to unseat the ANC
15% - 866 votes
The DA should rather remain in opposition than form a coalition with the ANC or the EFF
52% - 2958 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.10
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.54
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.67
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,736.78
-0.2%
Silver
21.22
+0.7%
Palladium
1,870.00
+0.6%
Platinum
980.50
-1.4%
Brent Crude
88.36
+1.0%
Top 40
66,518
+1.0%
All Share
72,871
+0.9%
Resource 10
70,969
+1.7%
Industrial 25
87,042
+0.8%
Financial 15
16,386
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22325.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo