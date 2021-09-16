36m ago

add bookmark

Former EMPD cop handed six-year sentence for demanding R300 bribe

accreditation
NIcole McCain
Members of the EMPD. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/ Lucky Morajane)
Members of the EMPD. (Photo by Gallo Images/Daily Sun/ Lucky Morajane)
  • A former EMPD officer has been handed a six-year sentence.
  • He was found to have accepted a bribe from a motorist.
  • He demanded R300 to prevent a car from being impounded, the court heard.

A former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment for corruption.

The former EMPD constable was handed the sentence in the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Mazulwandile Wilson Makaula, 49, faced corruption charges after allegations that he requested a bribe from a motorist in 2018, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Mulamu said:

In May 2018, Makaula was on duty when he intercepted a motorist in Vosloorus during a random stop and search. After searching the vehicle, Makaula demanded R300 from the driver, threatening to impound the vehicle without valid reasons. The driver gave Makaula R150 in cash for his vehicle not to be impounded.

On the same day, Makaula demanded the outstanding balance of R150 from the motorist to release the vehicle. The matter was immediately reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team in Germiston for further investigation, said Mulamu.

"A sting operation was conducted at a shopping complex in Vosloorus, where Makaula was arrested in possession of the R150 entrapment cash. He was found guilty of corruption in June this year," said Mulamu.

Makaula was sentenced to six years' direct imprisonment and declared unfit to own a firearm.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
empdhawksjohannesburggautengcrimepolicecorruptioncourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
12% - 384 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
17% - 542 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
29% - 946 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
43% - 1397 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

3h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 3 - The fingerprint
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.49
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.03
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Gold
1,786.02
-0.4%
Silver
23.61
-0.9%
Palladium
2,040.00
+1.2%
Platinum
947.50
-0.1%
Brent Crude
75.46
+2.5%
Top 40
57,981
-0.4%
All Share
64,191
-0.3%
Resource 10
60,690
-0.9%
Industrial 25
80,291
-0.2%
Financial 15
14,275
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of...

13 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Metro cop drives commuter home after 'drunk' driver kicks him out of taxi at night
This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he...

13 Sep

This Cape Town barber dreams of giving free haircuts from a mobile salon, but he needs help
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo