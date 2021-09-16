Former EMPD cop handed six-year sentence for demanding R300 bribe

A former EMPD officer has been handed a six-year sentence.

He was found to have accepted a bribe from a motorist.

He demanded R300 to prevent a car from being impounded, the court heard.

A former Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) officer has been sentenced to six years' imprisonment for corruption.

The former EMPD constable was handed the sentence in the Vosloorus Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Mazulwandile Wilson Makaula, 49, faced corruption charges after allegations that he requested a bribe from a motorist in 2018, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Mulamu said:

In May 2018, Makaula was on duty when he intercepted a motorist in Vosloorus during a random stop and search. After searching the vehicle, Makaula demanded R300 from the driver, threatening to impound the vehicle without valid reasons. The driver gave Makaula R150 in cash for his vehicle not to be impounded.

On the same day, Makaula demanded the outstanding balance of R150 from the motorist to release the vehicle. The matter was immediately reported to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team in Germiston for further investigation, said Mulamu.



"A sting operation was conducted at a shopping complex in Vosloorus, where Makaula was arrested in possession of the R150 entrapment cash. He was found guilty of corruption in June this year," said Mulamu.

Makaula was sentenced to six years' direct imprisonment and declared unfit to own a firearm.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.