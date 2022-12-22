1h ago

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko takes Zondo report on review over 'irrational' findings

Cebelihle Bhengu
  • Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko has filed an application in the Gauteng High Court to have the State Capture Inquiry's findings against him reviewed.
  • Koko says the inquiry ignored his affidavit and evidence relating to corruption at Eskom to advance its agenda against him.
  • He says it is "tragic" that he has become the face of state capture despite achieving operational stability at the state-owned company.

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko wants some of the findings made against him by the State Capture Inquiry to be set aside.

He accused the inquiry of failing to interrogate questionable evidence brought by some witnesses who testified against him at the State Capture Inquiry. Koko this week filed a review application in the Gauteng High Court.

Some of the inquiry's findings related to his alleged dealings with the corruption-accused Gupta family and their associate Salim Essa.

Koko said the commission's findings against him without a further probe and its neglect of the evidence in his affidavit in response to corruption at Eskom showed that it was not following the evidence but was "on a hunt for Koko". He also accused it of accepting evidence implicating him as fact to fuel the commission's vendetta against him.

"Interrogating these witnesses would have weakened the commission's narrative against me. The commission accepted the evidence of the critical witnesses as a common cause, especially when the evidence implicated me. A reasonable commission would have probed this evidence to test its veracity to ensure that the rules of law and natural justice were observed," he said in his affidavit.

The State Capture Inquiry, headed by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, found that Koko was dishonest, made comments calculated to mislead and fabricate stories as he professed self-righteous innocence and denied that state capture ever happened at Eskom. The commission found that Koko was "an integral component of the Gupta family's strategy to capture Eskom".

According to Zondo, Koko must be investigated and possibly prosecuted for a raft of Gupta-linked deals at Eskom, including:

  • A R659-million prepayment for coal paid to Gupta-owned Tegeta. Zondo found the prepayment cannot be characterised as such and that Koko and other Eskom officials, including former chief financial officer Anoj Singh, conspired to get the payment approved to help the Guptas pay for the Optimum coal mine.
  • A coal supply contract worth more than R4 billion awarded to Gupta-owned Tegeta to procure coal from their Brakfontein mine was "vitiated by irregularities, corruption and undue influence" perpetrated by Koko and other Eskom officials, including Dr Ayanda Nteta and Vusi Mboweni.
  • R595 million paid to Gupta-linked Trillian through two contracts worth R1.6 billion with McKinsey. Payments were made in circumstances where Eskom never had a contract with Trillian. Zondo found that Koko, Singh and former chief executive officer Brian Molefe were "all central to the origin and furtherance of a scheme at Eskom, designed to exploit Eskom and benefit Salim Essa's company, Trillian". Essa is a key Gupta associate.

The findings disputed by Koko relate to allegations about coal price adjustments, enabling Gupta-linked deals at the power utility and sponsoring of his family's overseas trips.

He said the inquiry's findings that he benefitted from the Guptas – despite him and his wife paying for their family trips to Dubai and Indonesia – were "irrational, unreasonable and should be set aside". Koko said it was "tragic" that he had become the face of state capture at Eskom despite propelling the power utility to operational success marked by the absence of load shedding during his tenure as CEO.


In October, Koko was arrested in connection with a multimillion-rand tender awarded to Swiss conglomerate Asea Brown Boveri (ABB) at the Kusile Power Station, News24 reported at the time.

Charges against Koko, his wife Mosima, and stepdaughter Koketso Choma, as well as Koko's long-time friend, Thabo Owen Mokoena, stem from a 2015 contract awarded to ABB to install control and instrumentation systems at the power station near eMalahleni in Mpumalanga.

His arrest came in the wake of a years-long criminal investigation into alleged corruption around the deal that first started in 2017 when Eskom reported the matter to the South African Police Service.

Koko was released on R300 000 bail and was expected back in court on 23 March 2023.



