Former Eskom inquiry evidence leader Ntuthuzelo Vanara appointed SIU's chief legal counsel

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
Former Eskom inquiry evidence leader and SABC group executive, advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, has joined the Special Investigating Unit
Ntuthuzelo Vanara
Former Eskom inquiry evidence leader and SABC group executive, advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, has joined the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Vanara began his new duties as chief legal counsel on Tuesday, 1 August. 

"The appointment forms part of SIU strategy which focuses on implementing business process improvements that are result driven," said SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago. 

“The strategy emphasises the positive impact of the SIU work, improving turnaround time of investigations, reaching expected legal outcomes, and ensuring the implementation of SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management. 

“Vanara brings a wealth of experience and expertise of more than 23 years in the legal fraternity,” said Kganyago.

Previously, Vanara has served as group executive for legal, governance and regulatory for the SABC and in Parliament, where he was the acting registrar of members' interest, chief director: legal advisor.

He has occupied other legal positions. 

He holds a BProc, LLB and LLM. 

“The SIU looks forward to Vanara leading our legal team and strengthening our civil litigation division to achieve even greater milestones,” Kganyago said.

Vanara was the complainant in a matter involving former minister of state security, Bongani Bongo.

It is alleged that Bongo had offered a bribe to Vanara to delay or collapse the inquiry into Eskom.

Bongo denied those allegations, stating that he knew Vanara as a lawyer and had engaged him previously and had discussions with him regarding the parallel processes and inquiries.

In his judgment, Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe acquitted Bongo saying: “There is insufficient evidence upon which a reasonable court, acting carefully, might convict.”

Hlophe added that Vanara's evidence was not credible in some material respects. 

“He is a single witness. Therefore, his evidence must be clear and satisfactory in all material respects. The evidence of other state witnesses does not corroborate that of Vanara in some material respects,” Hlophe said.

Meanwhile, Bongo and 16 others have pleaded not guilty in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court concerning a controversial R74 million land deal in 2011.

It is alleged that they increased the prices of two farms bought by the Mpumalanga human settlements department, where Bongo was employed as the department's legal advisor.


