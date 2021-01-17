57m ago

add bookmark

Former Expresso presenter Katlego Maboe's legal woes continue following arrest

Nicole McCain and Thinus Ferreira
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Katlego Maboe arrives at the Cape Town Regional Court before a court appearance.
Katlego Maboe arrives at the Cape Town Regional Court before a court appearance.
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
  • Former Expresso presenter Katlego Maboe was arrested and appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court earlier this month for being in contempt of court.
  • The arrest is believed to be linked to a harassment case, opened by his former partner Monique Muller, after he allegedly violated a protection order she had been granted against him last year.
  • News of their troubled relationship was made public in October, when a video Muller had recorded of Maboe admitting to being unfaithful went viral.

Katlego Maboe, former presenter of Expresso on SABC3 and former face of Outsurance commercials, was arrested earlier this month for being in contempt of court, Western Cape police confirmed on Sunday.

"Kindly be advised that a 34-year-old man was arrested on 2 January 2021 in Pinelands for contempt of court and appeared in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court on 6 January 2021," provincial police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said in a written response to a News24 query.

This comes after Sunday publication Rapport reported that Maboe had been arrested and had appeared in court earlier this month. Although the publication did not give details about the case, it is understood that Maboe appeared in a case involving his former partner Monique Muller.

When approached for comment on details around Maboe's arrest and recent court appearance, his publicist Lerato Maleswena told News24 that the allegations made against her client were "false and are an attempt by his former partner to harass and victimise him in order to cause him emotional harm, as well as reputational and economic damage".

She said the matter was being heard in the Magistrate's Court and was currently sub-judice.

'Charges were false and vexatious'

"No further comment can be made and any party making comments to the media or publishing any allegations can be held in contempt of court," she warned.

Maboe's lawyer, Ellen Louis, told News24: "My client did not have to appear in court as the charges were false and vexatious and the senior prosecutor decided that there is no merits in the charges.

"This matter is currently on trial and all parties were warned not to communicate with the press, therefore we can't give any further comments as it will prejudice my client."

Louis, like Maleswena, said most of the allegations against Maboe were false and an attempt to cause him economical and emotional harm.

In late October, news of trouble in the couple's relationship became public when Muller, who is the mother of Maboe's two-year old son, in a video accused him of allegedly giving her a sexually transmitted disease (STD), because of his infidelity, that damaged her womb, Channel24 reported.

In the video, Maboe, dressed in a gown, sheepishly admits to having cheated on her with another woman identified as Nikita Murray, a former Outsurance employee.

READ | Outsurance says Katlego Maboe and Nikita Murray met 'independently,' she is not a current employee

In another video, Muller claimed that Maboe also physically abused her, saying that "when the first physical attack happened, I got a protection order against him".

Mired in public scandal, Maboe then disappeared from the public eye, and said in a terse statement: "I was unfaithful to my partner during a very important time of our lives – an act I regret to this day. We are currently undergoing an unfortunate and painful separation which is being resolved through legal proceedings.

"In light of the comments made against me, I would like to state that I have never abused my partner."

Maboe was summoned to appear in court on charges of harassment, opened by Muller, after he had allegedly violated a protection order in November 2020, Channel24 reported.

Maboe allegedly broke the stipulations of the protection order that Muller obtained on 3 September in Sea Point, Cape Town. The case was postponed due to a docket that was not delivered to court on time, News24 reported at the time. Maboe is disputing these charges as well.

He has since been let go from SABC3's Expresso show, produced by Cardova Productions, and was also dropped by Outsurance as the face of its commercials and replaced by Elana Afrika, TimesLive reported.

According to Rapport, Maboe has also allegedly kicked Muller out of their Sea Point flat in Cape Town and apparently stopped paying full rent.

Rapport had also reported that a complaint has been laid against Maboe's lawyer, Ellen Louis, with South Africa's Legal Practice Council over alleged text messages from her to Muller's family. The family members claim the messages were hurtful and sent them to the council.

In response to News24's query about the allegations, Louis said: "I have never communicated with Monique Muller directly, but have requested her family to please stop sending my client messages and to address issues through her lawyer."

The Western Cape branch of the Legal Practice Council has in the meantime confirmed that they are investigating the case and waiting for Louis' response to the allegations against her.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
katlego maboecape townwestern capecrimecourtssocial media
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
52% - 6812 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
44% - 5834 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 534 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.22
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.67
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
18.39
(-0.03)
ZAR/AUD
11.65
(-0.49)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.05)
Gold
1827.50
(+0.01)
Silver
24.75
(+0.10)
Platinum
1070.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
54.89
(-2.34)
Palladium
2377.00
(+0.59)
All Share
63549.75
(-0.52)
Top 40
58446.35
(-0.49)
Financial 15
11916.89
(+0.01)
Industrial 25
83811.01
(+0.08)
Resource 10
63855.25
(-1.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo