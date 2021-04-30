42m ago

add bookmark

Former Fort Hare professor appears in court after a month on the run from police

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Professor Edwin Ijeoma, who was suspended for allegedly defrauding the university of Fort Hare. (Photo: Edwin Ijeoma, Facebook)
Professor Edwin Ijeoma, who was suspended for allegedly defrauding the university of Fort Hare. (Photo: Edwin Ijeoma, Facebook)
  • Former University of Fort Hare employee Professor Edwin Ijeoma has made his first appearance in court after being on the run since March.
  • Ijeoma was wanted for allegedly stealing a vehicle.
  • The university has accused Ijeoma of irregularly admitting and registering two students, including Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

Former University of Fort Hare employee Professor Edwin Ijeoma appeared in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Ijeoma had been on the run from the authorities since March after the university opened a case against him.

READ | Fort Hare university lays charges against fugitive professor linked to Premier Oscar Mabuyane

It is alleged that the academic stole a university car, which was later tracked to Pretoria.

The university also claimed he stole money and defrauded it of around R5 million related to unauthorised academic work and programmes at Eastern Cape government bodies and the legislature.

Ijeoma also stands accused of irregularly registering and admitting two students who didn't meet the criteria, including Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, who he supervised.

Mabuyane has sought to distance himself from Ijeoma, with his office repeatedly claiming he was registered by the university and not by Ijeoma.

The premier has since been deregistered, demanding answers from Fort Hare.

Ijeoma arrest

Ijeoma was arrested in Qonce (formerly King William's Town) on Tuesday after being on the run for just more than a month.

DispatchLive has reported that he was in the company of a man linked to a university service provider Sagittarius Communications when he was arrested in a sting operation.

The owner of Sagittarius Communications, Athenkosi Allen, told the publication her husband was with Ijeoma at the time of the professor's arrest, but that he later went home and wasn't arrested.

Ijeoma is expected back in the Zwelitsha Magistrate's Court on 6 May for a bail application.

The National Prosecuting Authority said he currently faces a charge of theft relating to the disappearance of a university vehicle.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
university of fort hareedwin ijeomaoscar mabuyaneeastern capefraud
Lottery
Sweet end to the public holiday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As a child or as an adult, have you ever been a victim of bullying?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, at school
55% - 6635 votes
Yes, at work
18% - 2226 votes
No, I've never experienced this
27% - 3228 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan 2021

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.41
(+0.8)
GBP/ZAR
20.04
(+0.5)
EUR/ZAR
17.43
(+0.5)
AUD/ZAR
11.20
(+0.8)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.8)
Gold
1,767.15
(-0.3)
Silver
25.90
(-0.7)
Platinum
1,211.53
(+0.9)
Brent Crude
68.56
(+1.9)
Palladium
2,979.89
(+0.9)
All Share
66,910
(-0.7)
Top 40
61,057
(-0.7)
Financial 15
12,451
(-1.2)
Industrial 25
85,980
(-0.3)
Resource 10
68,364
(-1.1)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo