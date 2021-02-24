1h ago

Former Free State finance administrator found guilty of misappropriating police funds

Nicole McCain
A former Free State police finance administrator was convicted for theft and sentenced to three years in jail, suspended for four years.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds/News24

A former police finance administrator has been found guilty of theft after misappropriating funds from the Ficksburg police in the Free State between 2014 and 2016.

Mavis Mmalefa Buthelezi Mokoena, 42, was sentenced to three years' imprisonment, suspended for four years.

She was convicted of theft in the Ficksburg Magistrate's Court, Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said.

READ | Hawks now say they are looking into report alleging SAPS involvement in Free State stock theft

"Mokoena was attached to the finance section responsible for receiving third-party funds at the time of the offence. She voluntarily resigned from the service before disciplinary measures were initiated. This was after an internal audit process, where it was discovered that an amount of R51 000 could not be accounted for," Singo said.

A case was opened and subsequently handed over to the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation unit.

"The court has sentenced Mokoena to three years' imprisonment, which is suspended for four years, on condition that she pays back the amount of R51 000 to SAPS with monthly instalments of R5 000 within 10 months, with the last payment of R1 000 to be paid at the end of January 2022," Singo added.

