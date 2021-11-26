Former Free State senior state official gets suspended sentence in R500m corruption case

A former Free State Department of Human Settlements HOD was handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to corruption.

The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court sentenced Mpho Moses Mokoena to 15 years' imprisonment which was wholly suspended.

The sentence stems from a R500 million fraudulent scheme in the Free State Department of Human Settlements.

A former Free State Department of Human Settlements HOD has been handed a 15-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a corruption charge.

The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court sentenced Mpho Moses Mokoena, 61, on Thursday following his guilty plea for offences committed while he was the head of department in the 2010/2011 financial year.

Mokoena was sentenced to 10 years in prison for corruption and five years for Contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, wholly suspended, which means he won't serve any time in prison.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in his plea, Mokoena said that the department advertised a tender in 2010 to build RDP houses for the community.

However, the tender was cancelled.

The national Department of Human Settlements had already allocated approximately R1.4 billion to the department to construct low-cost housing in the Free State.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said:

The department was expected to utilise the allocated funds in the same financial year for purposes they were allocated. The funds were to be withdrawn by the National Treasury if they are not used.

"The department failed to utilise the allocated budget for the 2010/2011 financial year and presented an expenditure recovery plan on how to use the allocated funds which was not in accordance with the business plan of the Free State Department of Human Settlement."

Following warnings from Treasury that the recovery plans was not accepted, and the department was not permitted to use the balance of the allocated budget, the department went ahead and authorised the advance payment of at least R500 million for building equipment and projects that had not yet started.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 corruption: Gauteng govt's spending on school sanitising tender could be more than R431m

"The State alleges that the advance payment for equipment and materials formed part of a fraudulent scheme which was conceived by the officials in the department to disburse substantial sums of money to selected suppliers and contractors, in order to avoid the funds becoming unspent conditional allocation," Shuping said.

Additionally, the contractors paid did not perform the construction work or only performed portions thereof, while the suppliers did not supply materials to the department or supplied only a portion of the materials.

"The suppliers were not entitled to receive payments where materials were not supplied and contractors should not have been paid for houses that were built."

Mokoena pleaded guilty and admitted that he failed to prevent unauthorised, irregular and fruitless expenditure and losses resulting from criminal conduct.

His sentence was wholly suspended on the condition that he is not found guilty of similar offences during the period of suspension.

Did you know you can listen to articles?for access to this exciting feature and more.