6m ago

add bookmark

Former Free State senior state official gets suspended sentence in R500m corruption case

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
A former Free State senior state official has received a suspended sentence in a R500m corruption case.
A former Free State senior state official has received a suspended sentence in a R500m corruption case.
  • A former Free State Department of Human Settlements HOD was handed a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to corruption. 
  • The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court sentenced Mpho Moses Mokoena to 15 years' imprisonment which was wholly suspended. 
  • The sentence stems from a R500 million fraudulent scheme in the Free State Department of Human Settlements.

A former Free State Department of Human Settlements HOD has been handed a 15-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to a corruption charge.

The Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court sentenced Mpho Moses Mokoena, 61, on Thursday following his guilty plea for offences committed while he was the head of department in the 2010/2011 financial year.

Mokoena was sentenced to 10 years in prison for corruption and five years for Contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, wholly suspended, which means he won't serve any time in prison.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), in his plea, Mokoena said that the department advertised a tender in 2010 to build RDP houses for the community.

However, the tender was cancelled.

The national Department of Human Settlements had already allocated approximately R1.4 billion to the department to construct low-cost housing in the Free State.

NPA spokesperson Phaladi Shuping said:

The department was expected to utilise the allocated funds in the same financial year for purposes they were allocated. The funds were to be withdrawn by the National Treasury if they are not used.

"The department failed to utilise the allocated budget for the 2010/2011 financial year and presented an expenditure recovery plan on how to use the allocated funds which was not in accordance with the business plan of the Free State Department of Human Settlement."

Following warnings from Treasury that the recovery plans was not accepted, and the department was not permitted to use the balance of the allocated budget, the department went ahead and authorised the advance payment of at least R500 million for building equipment and projects that had not yet started.

ALSO READ | Covid-19 corruption: Gauteng govt's spending on school sanitising tender could be more than R431m

"The State alleges that the advance payment for equipment and materials formed part of a fraudulent scheme which was conceived by the officials in the department to disburse substantial sums of money to selected suppliers and contractors, in order to avoid the funds becoming unspent conditional allocation," Shuping said.

Additionally, the contractors paid did not perform the construction work or only performed portions thereof, while the suppliers did not supply materials to the department or supplied only a portion of the materials.

"The suppliers were not entitled to receive payments where materials were not supplied and contractors should not have been paid for houses that were built."

Mokoena pleaded guilty and admitted that he failed to prevent unauthorised, irregular and fruitless expenditure and losses resulting from criminal conduct.

His sentence was wholly suspended on the condition that he is not found guilty of similar offences during the period of suspension.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of human settlementsfree statebloemfonteincorruptioncourts
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
25% - 1303 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
16% - 842 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
59% - 3072 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.16
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
21.57
-1.4%
Rand - Euro
18.25
-2.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-2.4%
Gold
1,806.70
+1.0%
Silver
23.58
-0.1%
Palladium
1,817.50
-2.8%
Platinum
980.76
-1.9%
Brent Crude
82.22
-0.0%
Top 40
62,644
-2.2%
All Share
68,930
-2.3%
Resource 10
64,518
-1.9%
Industrial 25
92,992
-1.2%
Financial 15
13,097
-6.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

1h ago

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo