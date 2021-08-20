Former Gauteng Hawks boss found guilty of serious misconduct

Major-General Prince Mokotedi has been found guilty of serious misconduct.

A disciplinary hearing concluded that he ignored a directive to put a subordinate through a disciplinary hearing.

The subordinate was Colonel Woolganathan "Biggs" Govender, who had been accused of extortion and kidnapping.

The former Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major-General Prince Mokotedi, was found guilty of serious misconduct for ignoring a directive to put a subordinate through a disciplinary hearing.

The subordinate had been accused of extortion and kidnapping.

On Wednesday, Mokotedi was found guilty of two misconduct charges at a disciplinary hearing, which had started in 2020, for his inaction in holding Colonel Woolganathan "Biggs" Govender accountable for a string of charges.

In his findings, the disciplinary chairperson, advocate Sumayya Tilly, found that Mokotedi had failed to carry out a lawful order by not complying with a directive from a senior to ensure that Govender was charged and brought before a departmental disciplinary hearing.

"Despite the directive that the allegations against Govender were serious and warranted a disciplinary hearing, Mokotedi proceeded to give Govender a verbal warning for bringing SAPS into disrepute," Tilly said.

I have considered Mokotedi's defence and, in my view, it stands to be rejected. The directive was clear and unambiguous in its terms. It expressly stated that the allegations against Govender were serious and warranted a disciplinary hearing.

Mokotedi was also found guilty of neglecting his duty, or performing his duty in an improper manner, by failing to assess the seriousness of the alleged misconduct by Govender.

He was found not guilty of a third charge, relating to allegedly prejudicing the administration, discipline or efficiency of SAPS by not ensuring that Govender was charged departmentally for serious misconduct and brought before a disciplinary hearing.

Tilly said SAPS did not establish that Mokotedi's failure to adhere to the directive prejudiced the police service.

The disciplinary hearing emanated from allegations against Govender, who was the station commander of the Boksburg police station at the time.

Allegations

These allegations were reported to the Public Protector and an investigation was subsequently done by a brigadier, who recommended that disciplinary action be instituted.

There were 21 charges of serious misconduct levelled against Govender, including that he had performed remunerative work outside of his functions in SAPS, kidnapping, extortion, as well as involving himself in microlending services, by lending money to a number of people, with the agreement that they pay the same back with a 30% interest.

Shortly after the disciplinary hearing commenced in 2015, it was postponed, so that Govender could make representations to have the charges withdrawn.

A legal opinion was obtained that the hearing should go ahead, and that Govender should be dismissed if found guilty.

A directive by the divisional commissioner of human resource management, Lieutenant-General Lineo Ntshiea, was issued - that the disciplinary hearing should proceed.

Govender was then transferred to the Hawks in 2016 and fell under the command of Mokotedi.

Instead of following the directive, Mokotedi dropped the charges, issued Govender a verbal warning, and ordered that he sort out his personal matters.

During the hearing, Mokotedi claimed that he did not know Govender before his transfer to the Hawks.

He said Govender had been transferred before he [Mokotedi] was promoted to Gauteng head.

Disciplinary hearing

Mokotedi also testified that he looked into the charges against Govender and found no evidence of criminality.

"When confronted with why he did not bring the matter before a disciplinary chairperson, Mokotedi indicated that the file was before him, as a supervisor, and that he had considered the contents thereof. He had to determine whether or not to proceed with the disciplinary hearing or take another route, and to evaluate whether the matter was serious," the disciplinary findings read.

"After looking at it, he was not in agreement that there should be a disciplinary hearing. He was of the view that progressive corrective action be taken against Govender."

Tilly said that, having found Mokotedi guilty on two of the three charges, the parties were directed to avail themselves on a mutually suitable date to allow Mokotedi the opportunity to present relevant circumstances in mitigation of sentence - and, likewise, to afford SAPS the opportunity to present aggravating circumstances.