55m ago

add bookmark

Former Gauteng Hawks boss found guilty of serious misconduct

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prince Mokotedi. (NPA)
Prince Mokotedi. (NPA)
  • Major-General Prince Mokotedi has been found guilty of serious misconduct. 
  • A disciplinary hearing concluded that he ignored a directive to put a subordinate through a disciplinary hearing.
  • The subordinate was Colonel Woolganathan "Biggs" Govender, who had been accused of extortion and kidnapping.

The former Gauteng head of the Hawks, Major-General Prince Mokotedi, was found guilty of serious misconduct for ignoring a directive to put a subordinate through a disciplinary hearing.

The subordinate had been accused of extortion and kidnapping.

On Wednesday, Mokotedi was found guilty of two misconduct charges at a disciplinary hearing, which had started in 2020, for his inaction in holding Colonel Woolganathan "Biggs" Govender accountable for a string of charges.

In his findings, the disciplinary chairperson, advocate Sumayya Tilly, found that Mokotedi had failed to carry out a lawful order by not complying with a directive from a senior to ensure that Govender was charged and brought before a departmental disciplinary hearing. 

ALSO READ | Prince Mokotedi: ‘Give me back my Hawks job’

"Despite the directive that the allegations against Govender were serious and warranted a disciplinary hearing, Mokotedi proceeded to give Govender a verbal warning for bringing SAPS into disrepute," Tilly said. 

I have considered Mokotedi's defence and, in my view, it stands to be rejected. The directive was clear and unambiguous in its terms. It expressly stated that the allegations against Govender were serious and warranted a disciplinary hearing.

Mokotedi was also found guilty of neglecting his duty, or performing his duty in an improper manner, by failing to assess the seriousness of the alleged misconduct by Govender. 

He was found not guilty of a third charge, relating to allegedly prejudicing the administration, discipline or efficiency of SAPS by not ensuring that Govender was charged departmentally for serious misconduct and brought before a disciplinary hearing.

Tilly said SAPS did not establish that Mokotedi's failure to adhere to the directive prejudiced the police service. 

The disciplinary hearing emanated from allegations against Govender, who was the station commander of the Boksburg police station at the time.

Allegations 

These allegations were reported to the Public Protector and an investigation was subsequently done by a brigadier, who recommended that disciplinary action be instituted.

There were 21 charges of serious misconduct levelled against Govender, including that he had performed remunerative work outside of his functions in SAPS, kidnapping, extortion, as well as involving himself in microlending services, by lending money to a number of people, with the agreement that they pay the same back with a 30% interest.

Shortly after the disciplinary hearing commenced in 2015, it was postponed, so that Govender could make representations to have the charges withdrawn.

A legal opinion was obtained that the hearing should go ahead, and that Govender should be dismissed if found guilty.

A directive by the divisional commissioner of human resource management, Lieutenant-General Lineo Ntshiea, was issued - that the disciplinary hearing should proceed.

Govender was then transferred to the Hawks in 2016 and fell under the command of Mokotedi.

Instead of following the directive, Mokotedi dropped the charges, issued Govender a verbal warning, and ordered that he sort out his personal matters.

During the hearing, Mokotedi claimed that he did not know Govender before his transfer to the Hawks.

READ | Former Hawks head guilty of disregarding witness’ rights

He said Govender had been transferred before he [Mokotedi] was promoted to Gauteng head.

Disciplinary hearing 

Mokotedi also testified that he looked into the charges against Govender and found no evidence of criminality.

"When confronted with why he did not bring the matter before a disciplinary chairperson, Mokotedi indicated that the file was before him, as a supervisor, and that he had considered the contents thereof. He had to determine whether or not to proceed with the disciplinary hearing or take another route, and to evaluate whether the matter was serious," the disciplinary findings read.

"After looking at it, he was not in agreement that there should be a disciplinary hearing. He was of the view that progressive corrective action be taken against Govender."

Tilly said that, having found Mokotedi guilty on two of the three charges, the parties were directed to avail themselves on a mutually suitable date to allow Mokotedi the opportunity to present relevant circumstances in mitigation of sentence - and, likewise, to afford SAPS the opportunity to present aggravating circumstances.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
hawksprince mokotedigauteng
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should the October school holiday be cancelled?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No! Teachers and students need the break
33% - 628 votes
Yes, everyone needs to pick up the pace to pass this year
54% - 1034 votes
Surely another plan can be made?
13% - 255 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
15.31
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.87
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.92
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.93
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.6%
Gold
1,782.57
+0.1%
Silver
23.05
-0.8%
Palladium
2,281.53
-1.5%
Platinum
1,001.07
+2.4%
Brent Crude
66.45
-2.6%
Top 40
59,800
-0.1%
All Share
66,011
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,832
-0.5%
Industrial 25
82,931
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,857
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village

19 Aug

First coronavirus case reported in Paralympic Village
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

16 Aug

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo