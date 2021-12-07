1h ago

Former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa, wife and others hand themselves over to police

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
An SIU report implicated Brian Hlongwa in wrongdoing between 2006 and 2009.
Netwerk24
  • Former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa, his wife and seven others are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.
  • News24 understands that they have handed themselves over at the Johannesburg Central police station.
  • They are allegedly linked to a R1.2-billion tender scandal.

Controversial former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa, his wife, Joeline, and seven others arrived at the Johannesburg Central police station early on Tuesday morning.

News24 understands they have handed themselves over at the police station.

The suspects, together with seven companies, are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

One of the companies is Regiments Healthcare.

Golden Pondo Trading 363, 3P Consulting, Ukwakha Design, Midnight Masquerade Properties, Ergold Property No 8 and Brisigo Properties are also listed as accused parties in the matter.

Hlongwa is listed as the director of both Brisigo Properties and Golden Pondo Trading 363.

It is alleged that the accused and the companies allegedly benefitted from a R1.2 billion tender scandal.

They are expected to face multiple charges, including corruption, fraud and racketeering. They are expected to apply for bail.

Read more on:
brian hlongwagautengcorruptionfraud
