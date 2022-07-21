Former Gauteng human settlements head gets R100K bail in R255m Free State asbestos corruption case

A former Gauteng human settlements department senior official has been released on R100 000 bail.

Margaret-Ann Diedricks w as arrested in connection with R255 million Free State asbestos tender corruption allegations.

She was reportedly arrested for receiving kickbacks of more than R7 million.

A former senior official in the Gauteng government, who was the latest person the Hawks' arrested in their controversial R255 million Free State asbestos corruption investigation, has been released on R100 000 bail.

Margaret-Ann Diedricks, 56, the former provincial human settlements department head, was released on bail after she briefly appeared in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Thursday morning.

Hawks spokesperson, Captain Christopher Singo, said the Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team arrested Diedricks in Alberton on Wednesday.





The R255 million asbestos contract was for the assessment and removal of asbestos from roofs and/or housing in some of the Free State's poorest areas.

Diedricks is accused of playing a key role in the appointment of service providers in the deal, by using a procurement loophole to transfer services from a company contracted by her department to the Free State.

Singo said Diedricks allegedly received more than R7 million from the service provider.

Several other government officials, including former Free State premier Ace Magashule, businessman Edwin Sodi, and Free State human settlements head of department Nthimotse Mokhesi have been charged with fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering, among other charges, in the case.

The 2014 contract resulted in two subcontracted companies being paid R21 million to do the work, which was never actually completed. The rest of the money was allegedly pocketed by the accused.

Diedricks will join her 12 co-accused in court on 23 September.



